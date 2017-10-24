 The 760hp X-Raid by Ares Design is a G-Wagon Reimagined

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

ares design x raid g63 suv sideview
TractionLife Home Page / Adventure Vehicles / Overland / The 760hp X-Raid by Ares Design is a G-Wagon Reimagined

The 760hp X-Raid by Ares Design is a G-Wagon Reimagined

by Overland

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

Lighter and more powerful than the conventional G63, the X-Raid by Italian-based Ares Design is a retuned G-Wagon reaching 250km/hr

Spearheaded by ex-Lotus CEO Dany Bahar, the coachbuilding company Ares Design based in Modena, Italy took a G63 AMG and reworked it with their own carbon-fiber and aluminum bodywork; replacing the boxy shape with a more curvy rendition, taking cues from the current Mercedes design language.

Power

With a top speed rated at 250km/h (155mph), the builder states that thanks to the new composite body, the X-Raid is 200kg (440lbs) lighter than the normal G63 while the 5.5-liter V8 has been tuned to deliver 760hp.

The cabin

ares design x raid g63 suv cabin

The cabin inside this reimagined G-Wagon gets a redesigned dashboard which aims to give the X-Raid a less utilitarian, more luxurious look and feel along with two VIP seats in the rear that are separated by a center console/armrest. Everything is covered with the usual high-end materials, including Nappa leather and lots of carbon fiber trim.

Working out of their new 18,000-square-meter facility in Modena, Ares Design is planning to release another anticipated creation: a 2-door version of the Bentley Mulsanne.

X-Raid Price

While official details haven’t been released, the pricing of the X-Raid based on reports suggest it could reach close to US$700,000 for this G-Wagon creation.

Check out Ares Design for more of their work.

ares design x raid g63 suv front

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

Tagged With: 

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

RSS Latest Posts:

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 front rolling

Ford, Ford F-150 Raptor, Overland

The 6-clawed Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 will eat your children for lunch

Texas-based tuner Hennessey’s stable of modified Ford Raptors is growing, but their latest creation riding on 6 wheels may just… Read More »
Arkonik COLUMBUS D110 Defender front

Land Rover Defender, Overland

New Horizons: Arkonik’s COLUMBUS D110 Defender Ready for Any Voyage

Equipped with a 2-inch lift kit, 16-inch Kahn wheels, and roof rack to haul all that gear, Arkonik's COLUMBUS D110… Read More »
2018 F 750 GS and F 850 GS riding front view

BMW Motorcycles, BMW News, Overland

Ultimate Travel Machines: New BMW F 750 GS & F 850 GS Redesigned for 2018

After 10 years, BMW's popular pair of middle-class travel enduros are completely redesigned with more power, sharper design, and added… Read More »
Colorado ZR2 AEV Concept sema 2017

Chevrolet Colorado, Chevrolet News, Overland

Chevy Builds the Ultimate Colorado ZR2 with the Off-Road AEV Concept

The Colorado ZR2 AEV Concept unveiled at SEMA showcases Chevy’s off-road engineering ability If there’s one truck right now reigniting… Read More »
Project Barbour Heritage Edition Defender 90

Land Rover Defender, Overland

The "Project Barbour" Heritage Edition Defender 90 by ECD

East Coast Defender teams up with Barbour and Orvis for this Heritage Edition Defender 90 they're giving away next year… Read More »
Arkonik 1992 Defender Avant-Garde D110 Project front 2

Land Rover Defender, Overland

Arkonik’s 1992 Defender Avant-Garde D110 Project

The UK-based Arkonik’s latest build is the clean and tasteful Avant-Garde in a classic Bonatti Grey paint scheme backed by… Read More »
1991 SHACKLETON Defender D110 Adventure Edition by Arkonik

Land Rover Defender, Overland

The 1991 SHACKLETON Defender D110 Adventure Edition by UK's Arkonik

The latest Defender D110 on our radar is the SHACKLETON Adventure Edition by England-based Arkonik UK-based restorer Arkonik has more than… Read More »
2018 shelby baja raptor front

Ford, Ford F-150 Raptor, Ford News, Overland

Shelby Baja Raptor: The Most Insane 2018 F-150 Raptor Yet?

Shelby unveils their latest off-road creation with the new $116,815 US Baja Raptor getting major upgrades to the suspension, power,… Read More »

join our newsletter