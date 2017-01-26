 A 608-Horsepower Porsche 918 Spyder Off-Road Concept

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

Porsche-918-Spyder-off-road-concept
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Concepts / A 608-Horsepower Porsche 918 Spyder Off-Road Concept

A 608-Horsepower Porsche 918 Spyder Off-Road Concept

by Adventure Vehicles, ConceptsPhotos by Rain Prisk

Winter fun in an imaginary Porsche 918 Spyder Off-Road Concept

The good news? We can gawk at this Porsche 918 Spyder Off-road Concept for at least a half hour — imagining the possibilities hitting the snowy mountains sitting on those huge wheels, jacked up chassis, and crazy flood lights. And if you get a flat, no worries, there’s a full-size spare mounted to the roof. The bad news? This 4.6L V8 beast is only a digital rendering by artist Rain Prisk who’s been creating these wild one-offs with an impressive portfolio.

Also check out: The 8 Best, Most Badass Concept Trucks and Utility Vehicles of 2016

We knew Porsches fitted with all-wheel drive are underrated winter vehicles. But this version kicks it up a notch. Or two. The other good news? The 918 Spyder is indeed a real car, minus the off-road attributes. So if you’re looking for 608-hp and top speeds of around 340 km/h (210 mph), you’re in luck.

Check out more of his work – Rain Prisk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tagged With: 

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

hyundai rn30 concept

Concepts

Hatchback Racer: Hyundai debuts the 375-hp driver-focused RN30 Concept

The Hyundai RN30 Concept makes North American debut at Montreal Auto Show We’re not familiar with the European Hyundai i30… Read More »
Hellwig Nissan Titan XD

Adventure Vehicles

The Hellwig Nissan Titan XD Camper Truck

The zombie apocalypse theory isn’t real. You know what is real? Week-long camping expeditions into unknown terrain, and the Hellwig… Read More »
8 best concept trucks 2016

Adventure Vehicles, Concepts

The 8 Best, Most Badass Concept Trucks and Utility Vehicles of 2016

Our picks of the top 8 concept vehicles of 2016 -- cars need not apply. Our best concepts of 2016 list… Read More »

Adventure Vehicles

Level Up: Patriot Campers LC79 Super Tourer based on new GXL Toyota Land Cruiser

Highly-customizable, the Patriot Camper LC79 Super Tourer takes the Land Cruiser to new levels The Land Cruiser has been trekking… Read More »
Mercedes-Benz G300 CDI

Adventure Vehicles

Australian-Based Mercedes-Benz G300 CDI Is The G-Class Workhorse

181-hp Mercedes-Benz G300 CDI built on G-Class Platform Partnering with their Australian team, Mercedes-Benz is offering a modified version of their… Read More »
aero-e-racer-motorcycle

Adventure Vehicles, Concepts

Gallery: The Aero E-Racer Motorcycle Prototype

At first glance, you probably wouldn’t guess the Aero E-Racer Motorcycle is indeed an all-electric bike. The result of a… Read More »
Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road edition

Adventure Vehicles, News

New 2017 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road Edition

For 2017, the Tacoma pickup lineup adds a new model: The 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road Edition The midsize Tacoma… Read More »
subaru-viziv-7-suv-concept

Adventure Vehicles, News

World Debut of the Subaru's First Full-Size Utility: VIZIV-7 SUV Concept

Finally, Subaru sheds light on their highly anticipated full-size SUV with the world debut of the Subaru VIZIV-7 SUV Concept at… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us