Also check out: Recreation Vehicles As you’d expect (or maybe not) the Ripsaw EV2 Personal Tank caters to the luxury market — maybe for the dude who’d like a tank next to his Lamborghini Huracán Performante. The company responsible for this mini beast, Howe and Howe Tech, put thousand of hours into the Ripsaw’s development with huge emphasis on cutting edge technology producing a personal tank powered by a diesel powerplant with a cockpit environment fit for a super hero. Handcrafted, the bespoke Ripsaw EV2 Personal Tank is finally available to the public and will price depends on each unit, expect to pay in the $100K+ range. Learn more – Ripsaw – Price: per vehicle ($100k+)