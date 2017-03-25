 Ripsaw EV2 Personal Tank
Ripsaw EV2 Personal Tank
Ripsaw EV2 Personal Tank

What you do while you’re in the cockpit is your prerogative, but a Ripsaw EV2 Personal Tank in your driveway will, at the least, deter would-be thieves and burglars. Originally commissioned by the US military as a quick, nimble tank, the EV2 is now available to the public, albeit in limited numbers. It’s got 12 inches of suspension travel, a Diesel engine that outputs more than 600 horsepower, and a (as of yet unannounced) top speed that beats out every other dual-tracked vehicle ever made. Though if you want one you better be ready to wait since each is built to your desired level of luxury over a period as long as six months. [via]

As you’d expect (or maybe not) the Ripsaw EV2 Personal Tank caters to the luxury market — maybe for the dude who’d like a tank next to his Lamborghini Huracán Performante. The company responsible for this mini beast, Howe and Howe Tech, put thousand of hours into the Ripsaw’s development with huge emphasis on cutting edge technology producing a personal tank powered by a diesel powerplant with a cockpit environment fit for a super hero. Handcrafted, the bespoke Ripsaw EV2 Personal Tank is finally available to the public and will price depends on each unit, expect to pay in the $100K+ range.

