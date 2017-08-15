 How to Clay Bar Your Car: 6 Easy Steps for a Cleaner Vehicle

How to Clay Bar Your Car
How to Clay Bar Your Car: 6 Easy Steps for a Cleaner Vehicle

What is auto detailing clay bar? Exactly. We break it down and explain how to apply this technique to your vehicle prior to waxing

Mention a clay bar to most non-car folk, and they will probably stare back at you blankly. A staple for detailing shops and enthusiasts alike, it is quite literally a piece of malleable clay that removes contaminants picked from everyday driving like bits of brake dust and road tar. It’s a great idea to do this before waxing because it will ensure the paint is smooth and clean before applying a protective coating.

Here’s our easy step-by-step guide on how to properly clay bar your ride:

1. Give your vehicle a thorough wash and dry before starting to remove loose dirt and grime.

2. Your clay bar kit should come with a big rectangular chunk of clay. Rip off a piece big enough to fit in your hand and reseal the rest in a Ziploc bag.

3. Warm up the clay by kneading it in your hands, and then generously spray the supplied lubricant onto the panel of the car you’d like to start with.

4. Take the clay and gently glide it back and forth on the lubricated panel. It should slide effortlessly, there’s no need to apply too much pressure. If the clay starts to stick, spray on more lubricant. Wipe the area dry with a soft, clean towel afterwards and run the back of your hand along the paint, which should feel like glass. If not, start over again.

5. Examine your piece of clay — it’s likely looking a little dirty. When it looks a lot dirty, fold it in half and massage it until you have a clean side to work with.

6. Repeat this step for each section of the car. I like to start with the roof and work my way down, from front to back because the bottom part of the car usually picks up the most filth. Hatchbacks and wagons also tend to accumulate a lot of grit on the lift gate so you’ll want to spend some more time there.

After you’ve gone over the entire vehicle, it’s time to seal in the shine. Grab a bottle or can of your favourite wax and finish the job.

Here’s a great, short video below by Mothers Polish on clay baring your vehicle:

