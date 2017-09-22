Weekend Essentials #31: 6 New Bikes That’ll Set You Apart

Pedal Power! From the world’s first bike made from whisky casks to electric & foldable bicycles, here are 6 worthy options if you’re looking for something a little different.
Glenmorangie X Renovo
The world’s first bike made from whisky casks. The Renovo X Glenmorangie is an amalgamation of two companies of great knowledge and expertise coming together to create a bike of true beauty. Each bike frame is crafted from 15 whisky barrel staves and formed into a hollow frame to help with weight. The ex-bourbon cask is only used twice in the Glenmorangie distillery to create their Original Whisky, the staves of each barrel are then sent to Renovo in Portland. Finished with Glenmorangie’s Signet icon, individually numbered and available in 3 frame sizes (52cm, 55cm, or 58cm) and two package options (Ultegra 6800 or Dura Ace Di2) the Glenmorangie Original by Renovo is a beautiful expression of whisky and cycling.
US$1,000
Learn more – Glenmorangie X Renovo
FLX Blade
The FLX Blade is an electric bike, so powerful it could, err…kill you! The bike has a 48V 1000W motor that can easily reach 40 mph. FLX has issued a warning that says that riders should use this bike at their own risk. This is some serious biking business! Available in 3 colors: Raw Metal, Matte Black and Gloss White, you can ride the fastest and coolest bike around. RockShox Air Suspension will support you whether you’re using the road or mountain bike configuration and the Magura MT5e hydraulic disc brakes will put you in complete control and out of trouble. It doesn’t stop there… The color LCD display allows you to see how fast you’re going, how far you’ve ridden, your battery life and your average speed (as well as being able to control your speeds – law breaking isn’t cool!) If that wasn’t enough, the bike also has a USB charger to allow your device to charge up to 70 times. If you’re a thrill seeker and want to travel around at high speeds – this bike is definitely for you!
US$3,499
Learn more – FLX Blade
Whippet Folding Bicycle
Designed by cycling lovers for like-minded commuters, the British-made Whippet Folding Bicycle collapses a bit differently as compared to more traditional folders. For one, it boasts dual oval 25CrMo4 tubes for its frame that nestle around the front wheel when folded, compressing down to about 30% of its original volume for rolling around on its real wheel (instead of having to lift the 25 pound bike en route to the office) and for super easy storage in winter, in your cubicle, and in a cramped apartment. The Whippet also uses standard 20-inch wheels, comes with an adjustable saddle and handlebar to accommodate riders of all sizes (or at least from 5′ to 6’4″), and rides comfortably on longer commutes regardless of the weather.
$TBA
Learn more – Whippet Bicycles
PG Bugatti Bike
Its name seems unassuming, unless you know who Bugatti is — and you do. The PG Bugatti Bike is a collaboration between the maker of the world’s fastest production car and German high-end bike manufacturer PG. It lays the carbon fiber down heavy since precisely 95% of it is made of the stuff, which shows through its paint job regardless of color — and there are several, including blue, black, and even color combinations such as blue and black to match the Chiron. Notably, it’s the lightest special urban bike in the world at a paltry 5kg (11 pounds). It’s also equipped with a vertical shock absorption bar in the handlebars to improve comfort and is aero optimized throughout for high-speed riding, though we’re not convinced its owners plan to do much of that with it. Only 667 will be built, so act fast if your Veyron or Chiron need a two-wheeled companion.
US$39,000
Learn more – PG
The Simpsons x State Bicycle Co. Bike
Anyone who’s ever sat in front of a TV will likely instantly recognize the minimal but genius paint job on The Simpsons x State Bicycle Co. Bike, aided visually by both the use of appropriate colors and proportions of the long running show’s four main characters. Not that you need the help, but that’s Bart up top, Lisa on the seat stays, Homer on the seat tube, and Marge on the down tube. It’s also just a solid bike, too, with a 4130 grade Chromoly steel frame with double-butted tubing, a Flip-Flop hub to switch between single speed and fixed, a synthetic leather saddle, and your choice of four handlebar styles. State is also making less subtle Simpsons-styled accessories that include a donut-themed backpack and an Otto Man jersey.
US$500
Learn more – State Bicycle Co.
Moar Folding Fat Bike
Fat bikes are fun to ride but also big, slow, and expensive. The Moar Folding Fat Bike is none of those things. Despite its Knobby fat tires and bulky, rugged frame, Moar isn’t cumbersome to ride thanks to a 500 or 750 watt electric motor that’ll assist while pedalling for up to 85 miles, and can go all-electric (and all-lazy) for about 50 miles using its thumb throttle. And it folds right in the middle for packing into a trunk or for easy storage. Cleverly, a functional rear rack stashes the bike’s large battery which pulls out to charge and also powers the two wheeler’s 1,000 lumen projection headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals. Other features include front and rear suspension, waterproof wiring, a 7, 8 or 9 speed Shimano rear derailleur, and Tektro disc brakes on all models.
US$1,000
Learn more – Indiegogo
