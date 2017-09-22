Weekend Essentials #31: 6 New Bikes That’ll Set You Apart

The world’s first bike made from whisky casks. The Renovo X Glenmorangie is an amalgamation of two companies of great knowledge and expertise coming together to create a bike of true beauty. Each bike frame is crafted from 15 whisky barrel staves and formed into a hollow frame to help with weight. The ex-bourbon cask is only used twice in the Glenmorangie distillery to create their Original Whisky, the staves of each barrel are then sent to Renovo in Portland. Finished with Glenmorangie’s Signet icon, individually numbered and available in 3 frame sizes (52cm, 55cm, or 58cm) and two package options (Ultegra 6800 or Dura Ace Di2) the Glenmorangie Original by Renovo is a beautiful expression of whisky and cycling.

US$1,000

Learn more – Glenmorangie X Renovo

The FLX Blade is an electric bike, so powerful it could, err…kill you! The bike has a 48V 1000W motor that can easily reach 40 mph. FLX has issued a warning that says that riders should use this bike at their own risk. This is some serious biking business! Available in 3 colors: Raw Metal, Matte Black and Gloss White, you can ride the fastest and coolest bike around. RockShox Air Suspension will support you whether you’re using the road or mountain bike configuration and the Magura MT5e hydraulic disc brakes will put you in complete control and out of trouble. It doesn’t stop there… The color LCD display allows you to see how fast you’re going, how far you’ve ridden, your battery life and your average speed (as well as being able to control your speeds – law breaking isn’t cool!) If that wasn’t enough, the bike also has a USB charger to allow your device to charge up to 70 times. If you’re a thrill seeker and want to travel around at high speeds – this bike is definitely for you!

US$3,499

Learn more – FLX Blade

