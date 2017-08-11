 6 Best Motoring Inspired Watches We Would Buy Right Now

6 best motor inspired watches 2017
Track Time

6 Best Motoring Inspired Watches We Would Buy Right Now

At some point, you’ll need a proper (grownup) timepiece wrapped around your wrist. To narrow down your search with something a bit more specific and noteworthy, go for a watch inspired by the curvy classic racers of the 50s to more contemporary designs from the world of motors today. Brands like Porsche Design and Autodromo, to name a couple, are drawing all sorts of inspiration from vehicles with form, function, and a whole lot of style.

Best watches the past two years

Over the years, we’ve featured a bunch of motor inspired watches worthy of any list. But here, we’ve picked 6 pieces over the past two years in particular, including 3 from this year alone — from the chunkier, stealthier Carbon Renegade to the more classic Vic Elford Prototipo Chronograph.

However you chop it up, you’re going to eventually need a real watch. Here’s 6 motoring inspired watches to get you started.

Click the photos below to learn more about each one and view more shots.

1. Carbon Renegade Watch

Featured: August 2017

The Carbon Renegade Watch: Racing-Inspired with Comfort and Luxury Styling

2. Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2

Featured: July 2017

Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2: The New $925 Smartwatch

3. The Singer Track1 Chronograph

Featured: July 2017

The $41,000 Singer Track1 Chronograph

4. Tag Heuer Grand Carrera

Featured: December 2015

Tag Heuer Grand Carrera Timepiece: Paying Homage to Racing in the 50s

5. The Autodromo Group B Automatic

Featured: November 2015

The Autodromo Group B Automatic Watch

6. Vic Elford Prototipo Chronograph

Featured: April 2015

The Vic Elford Prototipo Chronograph by Autodromo: Made to Reflect the Times

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

