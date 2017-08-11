6 Best Motoring Inspired Watches We Would Buy Right Now

At some point, you’ll need a proper (grownup) timepiece wrapped around your wrist. To narrow down your search with something a bit more specific and noteworthy, go for a watch inspired by the curvy classic racers of the 50s to more contemporary designs from the world of motors today. Brands like Porsche Design and Autodromo, to name a couple, are drawing all sorts of inspiration from vehicles with form, function, and a whole lot of style.

Best watches the past two years

Over the years, we’ve featured a bunch of motor inspired watches worthy of any list. But here, we’ve picked 6 pieces over the past two years in particular, including 3 from this year alone — from the chunkier, stealthier Carbon Renegade to the more classic Vic Elford Prototipo Chronograph.

However you chop it up, you’re going to eventually need a real watch. Here’s 6 motoring inspired watches to get you started.

Click the photos below to learn more about each one and view more shots.

Featured: August 2017

Featured: July 2017

Featured: July 2017

Featured: December 2015

Featured: November 2015

Featured: April 2015