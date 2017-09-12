6 Best Concepts and Future Cars from the Frankfurt Motor Show

Some of these concept vehicles will see the time of day. Others? Not so much — either way, you can’t go wrong gazing at these cars of the future

To revive us all from the usual summer lull void of concept cars and new model previews (and good television), the 67th International Motor Show (IAA) — aka the Frankfurt Motor Show — which runs every two years, got us back in the mood today as the show’s media preview day got under way before doors officially open to the public tomorrow.

And like all global shows, Frankfurt had its share of concepts and future vehicles. From the super-spacey Audi Aicon and Jaguar Future-Type to the more down-to-earth concepts like the super-sized VW California XXL we’re hoping makes it to the assembly line (and if so, heads to North America). Plus, concepts that’ll actually hit production and see pavement in the near future like the Honda Urban EV slated for production in 2019, and the mammoth BMW X7 iPerformance marking a new direction for the German automaker. But if the Kia Proceed Concept extended hatch (wagon?) were available today, we’d take one. Or two.

Check out the best Frankfurt concepts below for the whole story and photos: