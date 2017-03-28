 565-hp 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition Arrives to North America at under $130k
Racing: 565-hp 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition Arrives to North America

by Special Edition

It’s been a good year for the Nissan GT-R fans. Both the GT-R Premium and GT-R NISMO got major refreshes earlier this year. And now, North Americans can get behind the wheel of the new 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition: a 565-hp version designed to deliver a higher level of performance than the GT-R Premium.

Making its official debut at the upcoming New York International Auto Show mid-April, the Track Edition GT-R rolls on 20-inch NISMO forged aluminum-alloy wheels paired to a special dry carbon-fiber rear spoiler to handle downforce duties. Overall, the car has been reinforced and stiffened via extra adhesive bonding in addition to the spot welding; and advanced 4-wheel independent suspension receives unique NISMO tuning, with reduced weight and additional roll stiffness.

Inside, the cabin finds high-grip Recaro buckets surrounded by a race-inspired red and black environment. Typically, track cars are stripped of all the tech and consumer niceties, but owners probably won’t complain about the standard NissanConnect with Navigation, Mobile Apps and Services, and the standard rearview monitor. Sound duties are covered by the standard Bose audio sound system with Active Noise Cancellation and Active Sound Enhancement technologies, all to filter out unwanted noise for those sensitive passengers.

Style wise, the Track Edition GT-R retains its classic (awesome) design cues, for 2017 getting a redesigned hood and front bumper, Daytime Running Lights, and that signature matte chrome finish “V-motion” grille.

Propelling the 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition is a hand-assembled twin-turbo VR38DETT 3.8-liter V6 engine putting down 565-hp and 467 lb-ft of torque.

Pricing starts at $127,990 US and goes on sale late summer 2017 by order only at GT-R certified Nissan dealers nationwide.

Learn more about the 2017 Nissan GT-R

Tagged With: 

