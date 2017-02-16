 5 Best Mens Jackets To Buy Now

5 Best Mens Jackets To Buy Now

5 jackets of note you should keep on your radar

Hit the road. Look good. And stay warm. Here are 5 jackets to keep on your radar including the Fisher and Baker Anorak, Arc’teryx Beta AR, Filson Packer Coat, Taylor Stitch Rover Jacket, and the Canada Goose Brunswick Anorak Shell.

Fisher and Baker Anorak

Fisher and Baker Anorak

The Fisher and Baker approach to menswear is unique among brands that focus on functional outerwear. That is, the brand merges tailored designs with the sort of fabrics and technical specs you need to tackle rainy weather — and they do it very well.

The Fisher and Baker Anorak exemplifies that approach, featuring a waterproof Ventile cotton shell and two unique, sharp color options (the red anorak in particular is just the right way to amp up your rainy day outerwear game, in particular). Plus, PowerWool insulation adds another weather-ready touch, as do water-resistant zippers.

The next time you need to tackle your day head-on in spite of the weather, the Fisher and Baker Anorak is absolutely the way to go — throw it on over you favorite chambray shirt and slim chinos, and reach for it with a slim henley and tailored shortswhen spring rain hits. You certainly won’t regret it. [via]

Learn more – Fisher and Baker Anorak – $498 US

Filson Packer Coat

Filson Packer Coat

Without form, function is irrelevant. Who wants a coat that just has a great personality? Filson’s Packer coat has function backed up by 120 years of experience and enough form to make even the fugliest mug look rugged and handsome. The Packer’s rain repellant, 24-ounce 100% virgin Mackinaw Wool is cut for optimum freedom of movement and ultimate warmth. Like Filson’s Double Mackinaw Cruiser, the Packer features a double layer of wool over the yoke for robust foul weather abatement, with the added utility and style of a genuine shearling collar. The collar negates the need to wear a scarf, and in truly inclement weather it can be worn up for further protection. The button-front Packer features plenty of real estate for EDC with 4 flap pockets, a slotted pocket, 2 handwarmer pockets, a rear map pocket, and 1 interior utility pocket. Available in red-black lumberjack plaid or charcoal. Note: will not work with skinny jeans. [via]

Learn more at Filson – $495 US

Arc’teryx Beta AR

arcteryx-beta-ar

Every time we got caught in the rain, we swore we’d buy a waterproof shell — which we eventually did, minus much diligent research. And wearing that cheap polyester shell zipped up made us feel like a turkey wrapped with tin foil in an oven. GORE-TEX, eVent, and other patented breathable technologies, they say, make for a far more comfortable jacket than what was essentially a plastic garbage bag with sleeves. We got our hands on the quintessential GORE-TEX jacket, Arc’teryx’ Beta AR, to review, and while we’re not mountaineers or storm chasers we’re still outside a fair bit all the same — probably like you — and need a sleek and reliable jacket to get us through bike commutes, rainy dog walks, windy hiking days, and snowy ski days. So read on to get our full take. [via]

Learn more at Arc’teryx or Amazon – $549 US

Taylor Stitch Rover Jacket

taylor-stitch-rover-jacket

If you’re going to start anywhere in your search for a great waxed canvas jacket, you might as well start with Taylor Stitch. From the brand’s indigo shirts to chinos and even moto boots, they get it right — that’s especially true with the Rover Jacket. It’s built with classic style in mind, from the midweight 6.25oz. Waxed cotton canvas to the moleskin-lined collar. It takes a classic normally found in the British countryside, and brings it into the modern age. That means you can wear it with anything you’ve got in your wardrobe — especially when it’s snowy. [via]

Learn more – Taylor Stitch Rover – $298 US

Canada Goose Brunswick Anorak Shell

Canada Goose Brunswick Anorak Shell

Normally known for its ridiculously tough-wearing, extremely durable outerwear crafted for the most frigid conditions on the planet, Canada Goose is also slowly reinventing itself into a brand you should reach for when the weather isn’t so chilly. Their Brunswick Anorak Shell is made from breathable Bi-Durance.5 fabric — it’s ultra-lightweight and 100 percent waterproof, so you know it can handle precipitations ranging from torrential spring rains to a light drizzle. The magnet closure sleeves and hood are removable, turning it into a one-piece vest you could throw on over a henley or long-sleeve merino tee. It’s finished off with a drop-down tail for added coverage in the rain, and reflective piping ensures you stay visible no matter how dark or rainy things get. The slim fit and navy colorway shown here are about as modern, functional and dependable as it gets. It’s worth adding one of these jackets to your closet alongside one of the brand’s famous parkas. [via]

Learn more at Canada Goose – $545 US

