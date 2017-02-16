5 Best Mens Jackets To Buy Now

5 jackets of note you should keep on your radar

Hit the road. Look good. And stay warm. Here are 5 jackets to keep on your radar including the Fisher and Baker Anorak, Arc’teryx Beta AR, Filson Packer Coat, Taylor Stitch Rover Jacket, and the Canada Goose Brunswick Anorak Shell.

Fisher and Baker Anorak

The Fisher and Baker approach to menswear is unique among brands that focus on functional outerwear. That is, the brand merges tailored designs with the sort of fabrics and technical specs you need to tackle rainy weather — and they do it very well.

The Fisher and Baker Anorak exemplifies that approach, featuring a waterproof Ventile cotton shell and two unique, sharp color options (the red anorak in particular is just the right way to amp up your rainy day outerwear game, in particular). Plus, PowerWool insulation adds another weather-ready touch, as do water-resistant zippers.

The next time you need to tackle your day head-on in spite of the weather, the Fisher and Baker Anorak is absolutely the way to go — throw it on over you favorite chambray shirt and slim chinos, and reach for it with a slim henley and tailored shortswhen spring rain hits. You certainly won’t regret it. [via]

Learn more – Fisher and Baker Anorak – $498 US

Filson Packer Coat