BMW M4 CS: Special Edition 460-hp M Series Unveiled

BMW kicked off their decades-long tradition of successful M special editions back in 1998 with the E30 BMW M3 Evolution. Since, we’ve seen several others from the Munich automaker including the M4 Coupe with Competition Package and the uncompromisingly track-focused BMW M4 GTS — and the new BMW M4 CS which just debuted at Auto Shanghai fills the gap between these two other M4 offerings, providing bimmer fans something that sits above the standard M models.

Under the hood

Powering the exclusive limited-run special-edition M4 CS is a 3.0L TwinPower turbo engine making 460-hp; that’s 10 additional ponies for the M4 with the Competition Package. The top speed of the M4 CS, which comes as standard with the M Driver’s Package, is electronically limited to 280 km/h (174 mph), and will sprint 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds. All paired to a standard seven-speed M Double Clutch Transmission sitting on light-alloy wheels (front: 9 J x 19, rear: 10 J x 20) designed exclusively for the M4 CS and fitted as standard with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires (front: 265/35 R 19, rear: 285/30 R 20).

Styling

Lightweight M sports seats trimmed in leather/Alcantara round out the special M designation for the sporty M4 CS cabin, while the exterior finds a long list of features including twin LED headlights, a front apron with large three-section air intakes, and a new model-specific front splitter made from exposed carbon fibre exclusively for the M4 CS special edition, to name a few.

BMW M4 CS Photos: