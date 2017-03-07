 The 306-hp 2017 Honda Civic Type R Finally Takes Wraps Off in Geneva
2017 Honda Civic Type R
The 306-hp 2017 Honda Civic Type R Finally Takes Wraps Off in Geneva

by Auto News, Auto Show Coverage

Many of us will remember the iconic Integra Type-R from the early 2000s — typically, in either white or yellow and often with all the JDM upgrades. Today, Honda officially debuted a new version of the Type R at the Geneva Motor Show.

2.0L 306-hp Engine

Powered by a North American built 2.0-liter DOHC, direct-injected and turbocharged i-VTEC in-line 4-cylinder engine with peak ratings of 306 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 295 lb.-ft. of torque from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm, the 2017 Honda Civic Type R is considered the Japanese automaker’s most anticipated model unveil in its history. 

Also check out: 2016 Honda Civic Touring Review: Top-of-line Civic starts at under $30k

First glance, there seem to be a lot going on in terms of sharp edges and drastic cut lines with this new performance Civic. But that seems to be the Honda design philosophy these days, carried throughout most of their lineup. But it’s likely the performance and what’s under the hood that’ll peak most buyers’ interest.

2017 Honda Civic Type R

3 Drive Modes

Sitting on 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels shod with 245/30R 20 Continental ContiSportContact 6 performance tires, the Civic Type R gets a long list of suspension and footwork upgrades from model-exclusive spring, damper and bushing settings to a new four-wheel Adaptive Suspension System with three-chamber dampers. Plus, 3 drive modes to handle various driving dynamics, including Comfort, Sport (default) and +R.

Cabin features

Inside, the 2017 Honda Civic Type R finds a 7-inch display audio touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 542-watt, 12-speaker audio system. To ensure people don’t confuse this with your Aunt’s Honda Civic, the Type R version includes heavily bolstered sports seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift boot, aluminum shift knob, aluminum sport pedals, red Type R driver’s meter and serialized Type R plate on the center console.

The 2017 Civic Type R will make its North American debut at the New York International Auto Show on April 12, 2017.

2017 Honda Civic Type R

Price and Availability

US

Starting in the mid-$30K US, the 2017 Honda Civic Type R will begin selling late Spring 2016.

Canada

In Canada, dealerships will start selling the Civic Type R this summer 2016, with a starting MSRP in the low $40k CAD.

Learn more – 2017 Honda Civic Type R

2017 Honda Civic Type R

