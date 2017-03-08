No question, the jacket you choose helps define your overall style and delves into who you are — your personality. Here are 3 jackets of note right now to get you started.

For a company with an original focus on making nautical gear — specifically sails — North Sails makes a heck of a jacket for early transitional style (or late winter weather).

The Eric Jacket is coated with teflon for toughness and durability, and the waterproof polyamide fabric manages to stay breathable and ready to fight the rain this spring. The ergonomic fit and polar fleece lining are handy touches that also help this jacket fit like a glove while feeling warm and cozy in the rain. Just like the brand’s nautically focused equipment, it’s sure to perform well — and look great — in all types of inclement weather.

The three-quarter length collar can be flipped up to protect you from the elements, or you can simply toss on this jacket to go grab a quick coffee on plenty of blustery spring weekends. Whether you wear it with slim chinos or tough work pants, you’ll certainly be pleased with the quality. [via]

Learn more – North Sails Jackets – $135 US

Barbour Quilted Tinford Jacket

There are plenty of knock-offs and imitations out there, but don’t let anyone bullshit you—there’s nothing like an original Quilted Jacket made by the one and only J. Barbour and Sons. The jackets come in all different colors and styles, but the original features a corduroy collar and diamond-quilted water-resistant polyamide shell, cotton trim, and heat-retaining polyester filling. Long story short, they’re timelessly attractive, and superbly functional and durable. [via]

Learn more – Barbour Quilted Jackets – $179 US

Taylor Stitch Rover Jacket

If you’re going to start anywhere in your search for a great waxed canvas jacket, you might as well start with Taylor Stitch. From the brand’s indigo shirts to chinos and even moto boots, they get it right — that’s especially true with the Rover Jacket. It’s built with classic style in mind, from the midweight 6.25oz. Waxed cotton canvas to the moleskin-lined collar. It takes a classic normally found in the British countryside, and brings it into the modern age. That means you can wear it with anything you’ve got in your wardrobe — especially when it’s snowy. [via]

Learn more – Taylor Stitch Rover Collection – $298 US