Travel Well: 3 New Bags for the Perfect Weekend Escape

Leave your humble abode and hit the road with these 3 perfect weekender bags

Getting away for a couple days is good for the soul (just ask world explorer Mike Horn). And the gear you take with you to handle whatever the weekend throws at you should be top of mind. Weekender bags come in all styles and sizes — from compact traditional to more contemporary duffles on the larger end. We’ll leave that part to you, but these three bags offer the right dimensions to stow in your car paired with good looks that’ll keep you a few steps ahead.

Also check out: Guides for Guys

The lightweight Carryall duffle bag by DoucheBags

The Carryall from DoucheBags says it all. It’s a lightweight duffle bag that is ingeniously designed for optimum versatility, allowing you to pack anything inside its spacious 65-liter compartment. With an outer shell consisting of a blend of 600D polyester and 500D TEP, the Carryall can keep all your gears and things inside its separated compartments fully secure. Its back plate is made of EVA, providing support to a 1680D thermally formed ballistic polyester. The Carryall also features hidden shoulder straps as well as quick-release fully adjustable handles for added versatility. The Carryall is simply the go-anywhere, do-it-all bag active men have been looking for. (via) Grab one here for C$269

Yeti’s durable and tough Panga Waterproof Duffel Bag

Yeti takes the conventional — items like cooler — and gives them a shot in the arm by way of extremely upgraded, durable fabrics and tough construction. That approach results in pieces like the Panga, the brand’s new waterproof duffel bag that just so happens to be fully submersible. That’s right — fully submersible, no doubt about it.

The unique Thickskin Shell from Yeti is a laminated, high-density nylon, a much tougher fabric than normally found on your average duffel bag. Stowaway mesh pockets provide easy access to your everyday carry essentials, while three size options in terms of storage give you all the carrying capability you need.

Also check out: 3 New Jackets Right Now To Hit The Road With Style

Here just in time for fall, it’s the bag you need to grab and go before you next hit the road or step off trail. The Yeti Panga Waterproof Duffel can absolutely go anywhere you go. Just remember to pack durable hiking pants and tough boots — don’t let the rest of your gear slip just because you’ve got something so sturdy to carry it with. (via)

Learn more about the Panga bag at Yeti

The strong and sturdy Bradley Mountain Weekender Duffle

Some solid elements go into a great weekender bag, and the Bradley Mountain Weekender Duffle has all of them, or so it would seem. From the rich Martexin waxed canvas to a solid metal zipper from Riri (some of the best quality in the world), this stylish weekender bag is going to hold everything you need and then some, with oiled leather straps to boot. The made-in-the-USA construction is simply second to none, especially for a durable bag. It’s a great price, and it’ll take you farther than you think — from the beach to the barbeque and back, with space left to spare. (via)

Buy it for US$179, learn more at their site