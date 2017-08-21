 Volkswagen I.D. BUZZ Electric: Van Lifers & Campers Rejoice Come 2022

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2022 volkswagan I.D. BUZZ electric concept microbus
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / Volkswagen News / 2022 Volkswagen I.D. BUZZ Electric Microbus: Van Lifers and Family Campers Rejoice

2022 Volkswagen I.D. BUZZ Electric Microbus: Van Lifers and Family Campers Rejoice

by Camper & Trailer, Volkswagen, Volkswagen News

Futuristic, zero-emissions camper van, the VW I.D. BUZZ Electric Microbus arrives at dealerships in 2022

While us North Americans — from Van Lifers to recreational family campers — may be missing out on the new, wildly popular VW T6 van available in overseas markets, we will instead get a chance to own Volkswagen’s fully electric I.D BUZZ Microbus come 2022 when this futuristic vehicle plans to arrive at dealerships. From the looks of this thing, we’d say the German automaker has more than made up for this painful absence of arguably the most iconic camper van.

First unveiled earlier this year at the Detroit Auto Show, Volkswagen made the official announcement to put the I.D. BUZZ into production last Friday at the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance — one of the most prestigious automotive events in the world.

Why produce the I.D. BUZZ Electric Concept now?

Most gleaming concept vehicles look great in person on the motor show floor, but rarely if ever actually make it to production. So why has VW decided to go forward with the I.D. BUZZ Electric Concept production? “After the presentations at the global motor shows in Detroit and Geneva, we received a large number of letters and emails from customers who said, ‘please build this car’,” Volkswagen CEO Dr Herbert Diess said in Pebble Beach. “The Microbus has long been part of the California lifestyle. Now we’re bringing it back by reinventing it as an electric vehicle.”

And the idea of a zero-emissions camper van for today’s lifestyle only makes sense.

Features

Fully-electric, the 2022 I.D. BUZZ Microbus will have its batteries mounted in the vehicle floor. Because the electric drive components — electric motor, power electronics, and such —don’t take up much space, the vehicle has a long wheelbase with short overhangs, allowing for a massively spacious interior and great proportions.

Also check out: Valhalla 4×4 Camper: Not Your Typical Sprinter Van

2022 I.D. BUZZ CARGO: Hauling more than people

Inspired by the old T2 (Type 2) from 1949 which not only hauled people but cargo as well, the I.D. BUZZ CARGO model will offer consumers the chance to transport more than their families when hitting the road; ideal for commercial operators, we assume, delivering packages and goods to the inner cities.

Sure, we’ll need to wait 5 long years for the I.D. BUZZ Microbus, but it’ll be here before we know it. We can wait.

Learn more – 2022 Volkswagen I.D. BUZZ Electric Microbus

volkswagen I.D. BUZZ electric concept rear rolling

Gallery:

Tagged With: 

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Review amee reehal

Volkswagen, Volkswagen Reviews

First Drive: 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Review

Completely restyled and significantly larger for North Americans, VW’s all-new 2018 Tiguan compact crossover keeps growing families in mind. But… Read More »
2017 VW Beetle Pink Edition Review front rolling

Volkswagen, Volkswagen Reviews

2017 VW Beetle Pink Edition Review

For decades, VW keeps finding ways to honour the Beetle's quirky heritage. For 2017, it's with the Pink Edition. We… Read More »
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Review amee reehal (4 of 21)

Volkswagen, Volkswagen News

All-New 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Canadian Pricing Released: $28,925 CAD Starting

A wider stance, bolder styling, and way more cargo space, the all-new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan arrives this summer, pricing starts… Read More »
AUTOHOME roof tent MINI Countryman

Camper & Trailer, MINI

AUTOHOME Roof Tent for the new MINI Countryman: Small Car, Big Goals

A small car with big goals. For MINI enthusiasts looking to escape the hustle bustle, the AUTOHOME roof tent for… Read More »
2017 Volkswagen Touareg Review front rolling

Car Reviews, New Cars, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Reviews, Volkswagen Touareg Reviews

2017 Volkswagen Touareg Review: Understated Competence

When is a Volkswagen really a Porsche? Technically never, but you can get close in a vehicle like the 2017… Read More »
Valhalla 4x4 Camper

Camper & Trailer, Mercedes-Benz

Valhalla 4x4 Camper: Not Your Typical Sprinter Van

Portland-based Outside Van specialize in converting the Mercedes Sprinter into a drool-worthy, tricked-out camper van with loads of interior space, and dedicated… Read More »
2017-vw-golf-alltrack-review-14

Car Reviews, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Reviews, Volkswagen Reviews

2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Review: An All-Wheel Drive Alternative to the Compact Crossover

Forget the crossovers. VW shows serious wagon love with the affordable, all-new 2017 Golf Alltrack EDITOR'S NOTE: VW Canada tells… Read More »
Hellwig Nissan Titan XD

Camper & Trailer, Nissan, Off-Road Vehicles

The Hellwig Nissan Titan XD Camper Truck

The zombie apocalypse theory isn’t real. You know what is real? Week-long camping expeditions into unknown terrain, and the Hellwig… Read More »

join our newsletter