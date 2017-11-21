Subaru’s Biggest Vehicle to Debut in LA: 2019 Ascent 7-Passenger SUV

Subaru is ready to officially unleash their new, full-size 2019 Ascent SUV at the upcoming 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show next week.

With roster of all-star utility vehicles like the new Crosstrek crossover and Outback utility wagon, fans of the Japanese automaker with growing families will be looking forward to a 3-row, all-wheel drive option that will haul 7 passengers.

If the Subaru VIZIV-7 SUV Concept unveiled a year ago is any indication, we suspect the all-new 2019 Ascent to find power via an all-new turbocharged DI Boxer Engine. The cabin should find ample room with a 7-passenger configuration including centre captain’s chairs. This beast will likely roll on 21-inch wheels with 275/50 specs, and sit on a wheelbase of 117 inches and a body size measuring 198.8 (L) x 78.3 (W) x 72.4 (H) inches.

Produced out of the Lafayette, Indiana plant in the US, the production model Ascent will be based on a modified version of the Subaru Global Platform that debuted last year, currently on the new Impreza and Crosstrek models.

Stay tuned, we’ll have more on the 2019 Subaru Ascent SUV next week.