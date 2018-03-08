 2019 Ram 1500 US & Canadian Full Pricing Announced

2019 Ram 1500 redesign what you need to know front rolling
2019 Ram 1500 US & Canadian Full Pricing Announced

2019 Ram 1500 US & Canadian Full Pricing Announced

by RamPhotos by Ram

Ram’s all-new 1500 made its official world debut couple months back in Detroit – a lighter, more refined version shedding 225 lbs, increasing payload to 2,300 lbs, and with towing capacity  raised to 12,750 lbs. 

Now, we’ve got full pricing for the 2019 Ram 1500 which comes out later this year.

In the US, the new pickup will start at US$31,695 topping out at $57,690 for the Crew Limited 4×4 powered by the 5.7L Hemi V8 (less the $1,645 destination fee).

In Canada, expect to pay starting $43,795 for the Crew Tradesman 4×2, up to $74,595 for the Crew Limited 4×4 (less fees).

See below for full pricing for both countries.

…and if you’re looking for the new 1500 with some more rancher flavour, check out: New Ram Truck 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition Goes Upscale Country

Full 2019 Ram 1500 US and Canadian Price List and Models:

US Price List:

Canadian Price List:

ALL NEW 2019 RAM 1500 PRICING
*3.6L V6 eTorque (Unless Otherwise Noted)

Vehicle Line

Model

$MSRP

 

Crew Tradesman 4×2

DT1L98

$43,795

 

Crew Tradesman 4×2 LWB

DT1L98

$44,195

 

Crew Bighorn 4×2

DT1H98

$47,295

 

Crew Bighorn 4×2 LWB

DT1H91

$47,695

 

Crew Sport 4×2

DT1X98

$54,295

5.7L Hemi V8

Crew Sport 4×2 LWB

DT1X91

$54,695

5.7L Hemi V8

Crew Laramie 4×2

DT1P98

$60,295

5.7L Hemi V8

Crew Laramie 4×2 LWB

DT1P91

$60,695

5.7L Hemi V8

Crew Longhorn 4×2

DT1R98

$65,795

5.7L Hemi V8

Crew Longhorn 4×2 LWB

DT1R91

$66,195

5.7L Hemi V8

Crew Limited 4×2

DT1M98

$70,195

5.7L Hemi V8

Crew Limited 4×2

DT1M91

$70,595

5.7L Hemi V8

Crew Tradesman 4×4

DT6L98

$47,795

 

Crew Tradesman 4×4 LWB

DT6L98

$48,195

 

Crew Bighorn 4×4

DT6H98

$51,295

 

Crew Bighorn 4×4 LWB

DT6H91

$51,695

 

Crew Sport 4×4

DT6X98

$58,295

5.7L Hemi V8

Crew Sport 4×4 LWB

DT6X91

$58,695

5.7L Hemi V8

Crew Rebel 4×4

DT6X98

$60,295

5.7L Hemi V8

Crew Laramie 4×4

DT6P98

$64,295

5.7L Hemi V8

Crew Laramie 4×4 LWB

DT6P91

$64,695

5.7L Hemi V8

Crew Longhorn 4×4

DT6R98

$69,795

5.7L Hemi V8

Crew Longhorn 4×4 LWB

DT6R91

$70,195

5.7L Hemi V8

Crew Limited 4×4

DT6M98

$74,195

5.7L Hemi V8

Crew Limited 4×4

DT6M91

$74,595

5.7L Hemi V8

Quad Tradesman 4×2

DT1L41

$42,095

 

Quad Bighorn 4×2

DT1H41

$45,595

 

Quad Sport 4×2

DT1X41

$52,595

5.7L Hemi V8

Quad Laramie 4×2

DT1P41

$58,595

5.7L Hemi V8

Quad Tradesman 4×4

DT6L41

$46,095

 

Quad Bighorn 4×4

DT6H41

$49,595

 

Quad Sport 4×4

DT6X41

$56,595

5.7L Hemi V8

Quad Rebel 4×4

DT6X41

$58,595

5.7L Hemi V8

Quad Laramie 4×4

DT6P41

$62,595

5.7L Hemi V8

join our newsletter