2019 Ram 1500 US & Canadian Full Pricing Announced

Ram’s all-new 1500 made its official world debut couple months back in Detroit – a lighter, more refined version shedding 225 lbs, increasing payload to 2,300 lbs, and with towing capacity raised to 12,750 lbs.

Now, we’ve got full pricing for the 2019 Ram 1500 which comes out later this year.

In the US, the new pickup will start at US$31,695 topping out at $57,690 for the Crew Limited 4×4 powered by the 5.7L Hemi V8 (less the $1,645 destination fee).

In Canada, expect to pay starting $43,795 for the Crew Tradesman 4×2, up to $74,595 for the Crew Limited 4×4 (less fees).

See below for full pricing for both countries.

Full 2019 Ram 1500 US and Canadian Price List and Models:

US Price List:

Canadian Price List: