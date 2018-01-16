 Lighter, more refined 2019 Ram 1500 debuts in Detroit: Arrives Late 2018

2019 dodge ram 1500 detroit debut
Lighter, more refined 2019 Ram 1500 makes Detroit debut

Photos by Dodge

Release date for the 2019 Ram 1500 set for late 2018

Detroit, MI – Making its world debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit is the new Dodge Ram 1500, which will go on sale later this year as a 2019 model. Production has been switched back from Saltillo, Mexico to Sterling Heights, Michigan.

The truck is a fuel-saving 225 lb lighter than before – with 100 lb saved in the high-strength steel frame alone – yet towing capacity is raised to 12,750 lb and payload to 2,300 lb. Engines at launch will be mild-hybridized updates of the familiar 5.7-liter Hemi and 3.6-liter V6, with a new version of the trend-setting diesel derivative to follow next year.

Ram says it has focused on ride comfort and refinement in the new truck, redesigning the front suspension and deploying a number of new technologies to improve noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) performance, including a hydraulic cab mount at the C-pillar.

Elsewhere on the show floor, Chevrolet displayed the new-generation Silverado that was first teased in Texas late in 2017. The eight-model range will include everything from a work truck to the high-specced High Country variant as well as the off-road-focused, Ram Rebel-rivaling, Trailboss.

