All-New 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Release Date & $124,600 US Price

New top-of-the-range 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo is quicker than the outgoing 2018 Cayenne Turbo S

A German SUV missile that acts more like a sports sedan, the 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo plans to redefine, once again, what a luxury sport utility is all about. Making its official world debut today at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the new Cayenne Turbo enters its 3rd-generation with an all-new version backed by 4.0L twin-turbo V8 putting down 550 hp and 567 lb-ft of torque. Propelling 0-60 mph in 3.7-seconds, when equipped with the Sport Chrono Package, and reaching a top speed of 177-mph makes this Cayenne Turbo faster than the outgoing 2018 Cayenne Turbo S.

Exterior Styling

The 2019 Cayenne Turbo’s new styling finds an exclusive front end and LED main headlights via the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS); and when the sun goes down, double-row front light modules make an appearance. The 21-inch wheels sit inside widened wheel arches, and the Cayenne Turbo’s rear finds turbo-specific twin tailpipes adding a more robust look.

New Cayenne Turbo Cockpit

Inside, the Porsche Advance Cockpit carries over from last year, now including a 12.3-inch screen in the dashboard and an analog tachometer flanked by two seven-inch full-HD screens. 18-way sport seats, seatbacks with integrated headrests and 710-watt BOSE Surround Sound System will come standard.

2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Release Date and Price

With a price of $124,600US for this top-of-the-range Cayenne (excluding fees/charges and the $1,050 delivery charge), dealerships should expect the 2019 Cayenne Turbo to arrive sometime next Fall 2018.

