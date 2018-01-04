 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Wagon: Still Boxy, Let's Keep it That Way

2019 mercedes-benz g-class wagon front rolling
by Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz News

For some, the G-Wagon is a blinged-out luxury SUV riding on 22s that never leaves the suburbs. For others, it’s a boxy brute with adventure on its mind for guys like world explorer Mike Horn (the official ambassador for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class).

2019 G-Wagon photos released

However you look at it, the iconic mid-size luxury hauler has always retained that squared, cube look when others went down the bubbly, curvy route. And with the release of these leaked shots of the new 2019 G-Class, we can see that hasn’t changed.

The main differences we can see are in the front and back. In the rear, where the brake light is part of the rear window in the 2018 G-Wagon now appears to be integrated into the hatch, while the spare tire now covers the wiper. The front fascia appears to house bigger headlights now including accent lights designed into the main lamps. Overall, the Mercedes-Benz SUV for 2019 looks cleaner and sleeker if these leaked photos by German site Autobahn are any indication.

We’ll have more info on pricing and release date when it comes in.

2019 mercedes-benz g-class wagon interior cabin 2019 mercedes-benz g-class wagon rear rolling top view

