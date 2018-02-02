 Mercedes-Benz Unveils Sportier 2019 A-Class Hatch: Release Date Set

Mercedes-Benz Unveils New A-Class Hatch: Release Date Set for Fall 2018

Mercedes-Benz redesigned compact hatchback with utility in mind – arriving this Fall for Canadians (Sorry US, not hatch for you)

The Stuttgart automaker debuted the all-new A-Class earlier today in Amsterdam, looking to raise the bar in the luxury 5-door segment. Aside from the redesign with lower sportier stance and the completely reworked cabin with free-standing displays, the new A-Class is looking to offer consumers a bit more utility and practicality to go with all that luxury you’d expect from Mercedes-Benz.

Redesigned

The fourth-generation A-Class, first introduced in the late 1990s, is redesigned with a compact two-box design with optimized dimensions and proportions compared to the outgoing model. The front hood sits lower now for a sportier look, next to flat LED headlamps with chrome elements (MULTIBEAM LED headlamps optional).

The longer wheelbase, more upright front, larger wheel arches should offer a more spirited, planted drive for a compact car that in the past wasn’t know for it’s ‘sportiness.’ The new A-Class now narrows that gap in the Mercedes-Benz family, with a nice little 5-door rocket that finally steps it up.

Cabin

The new interior is what the company is calling ‘avant-garde.’ Sure, but you can decide that for yourself. But the dashboard divided into two three-dimensional, horizontal sections does look clean, and the 64 colours (!) of ambient lighting along with air vents in a sporty turbine-look help ramp up some of the emotion. 

New tech finds its way inside as well, including a new free-stand display offered in 3 versions: 2 7-inch displays; 1 7-inch and 10.25-inch display; and 2 10.25-inch displays.

2019 A-Class Release Date in Canada for Fall 2018

In Europe and worldwide, orders begin this March 2018 with market launch later on in spring; Canadians will need to wait until Fall 2018 to drive away in the 2019 A-Class. US won’t be getting the A-Class hatch.

Pricing hasn’t been announced but we’ll have it once it comes in.

