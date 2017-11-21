 Lincoln's Updated 2019 MKC Compact SUV Arrives Next Summer

Lincoln’s Updated 2019 MKC Compact SUV Arrives Next Summer

by Lincoln, Lincoln News

With either a 245-hp 2.0L or 285-hp 2.3L turbocharged engine, the redesigned 2019 Lincoln MKC compact luxury traveller arrives Summer 2018.

Lincoln’s small SUV first introduced in 2014 gets a refresh five years later. The 2019 MKC will debut with an updated design, more cabin technologies geared towards the driver, and more safety features.

With its sights set on taking consumers away from other luxury brands like Lexus and Mercedes-Benz, Lincoln believes the small and sporty MKC will continue bring new clients to its American product line, and for those looking for something much smaller than the burly 2018 Lincoln Navigator.

As Kumar Galhotra, Lincoln president, puts it, “Our redesigned Lincoln MKC offers style, substance and technologies that create an effortless ownership experience…We recognize it takes a lot to attract a buyer from other luxury competitors, but the Lincoln MKC has that kind of appeal. We believe the new MKC will capture even more luxury clients.”

2019 Lincoln MKC interior

New 2019 Features

The MKC’s bold yet refined look carries into 2019 but with some design tweaks including a rear look with chrome highlights enhancing its appearance from various viewpoints. The front retains the signature Lincoln grille flanked by updated LED headlamps in the lower front body and tail lamps.

Refreshed Styling

The updated cabin finds a suite of driver-focused technologies with the addition of Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection, which can help drivers avoid potential front crashes, and can help reduce the severity of or even eliminate some front collisions involving other vehicles and pedestrians.

MKC Cabin Tech

But it’s the new technologies that will appeal to luxury travellers. WIFI is standard now and USB ports are ready for action throughout the cabin. The new Lincoln MKC offers standard SYNC 3 with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, enabling passengers to manage audio, phone, navigation and more from the vehicle touchscreen or steering wheel-mounted controls.

Power: 2 Engine Choices

Under the hood of the 2019 MKC is the standard turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 245-hp. For even more power, the twin-scroll turbocharged 2.3-liter engine with its 285-hp will offer an available towing capacity of 3,000 pounds when properly equipped, and 305 lb.-ft. of torque.

Pricing for the 2019 Lincoln MKC hasn’t been announced. Stay tuned.

2019 Lincoln MKC white rear rolling

