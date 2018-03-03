Next-Generation 2019 GMC Sierra Denali Release Date Announced

Next-generation Sierra Denali and SLT hit dealerships this fall with new industry-first features and a complete redesign

There’s really no disputing the Sierra Denali’s place in the luxury pickup segment. And while most probably won’t take GMC’s best-selling premium truck to the job site to haul stuff, it can certainly handle the workload.

Powered by updated 6.2L and 5.3L V8 engines, the next-generation 2019 Sierra gets a complete redesign, with a release date set for this coming Fall.

As Duncan Aldred, VP of Global GMC, puts it, “GMC ignited the premium truck segment 17 years ago with the original launch of the Sierra Denali,” he continues, “The next generation 2019 Sierra Denali establishes a new benchmark in capability and refinement. It exemplifies precision in every detail.”

What’s New: Segment-First Features

Expect the same bold design for 2019 but now with a long list of new segment-leading features and tech including the segment’s first rear camera mirror — a dual-function interior mirror that expands vision to overcome common visual obstructions like occupants or cargo.

In the cockpit, the driver now gets a multi-coloured heads-up display — a segment first — via a 3×7-inch display.

Not your typical tailgate

Those actually planning to put this premium truck to use will find some value in the industry’s first multi-functioning tailgate, dubbed MultiPro Tailgate.

Essentially, it’s a configurable gate with six different functions and positions offering enhanced second-tier loading and load-stop solutions, a standing workstation and easier access to items in the box.

The second-tier setting makes for a nice little laptop station for those site supervisors who feel like hitting the job site (but don’t want to get dirty).

Carbon Fiber pickup box

The new pickup box now finds a good dose of carbon fibre developed to increase durability, efficiency and functionality while offering best-in-class dent, scratch and corrosion resistance, making it the most durable pickup box in the segment (another industry-first).

Enhanced Towing with Trailering App

New, improved towing capabilities comes with the territory for updated pickups, but the new Sierra’s ProGrade Trailering System dials it up a notch with the addition of an app. That’s right, an app…offering a connected comprehensive suite of trailering technology that brings more confidence to the towing experience than ever before, according to GMC.

Design Changes

The 2019 Denali pickup keeps that traditional GMC chrome grille but now sits more upright while the hood gets taller.

Overall, the truck is now taller than the outgoing model, as Matt Noone, director of design, GMC Exteriors, puts it, “Its unmistakable design embodies the essence of GMC, while advancing the brand’s core styling elements — rooted in inherent capability — with a new expression of its signature cues.”

2019 Sierra Denali Release Date set for Fall 2018

Both the Sierra Denali and SLT will arrive at dealerships this Fall 2018. We’ll have pricing once it’s released.