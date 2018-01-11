 New 335-hp 2019 Edge ST Joins the Ford Lineup Summer 2018

2019 Ford Edge ST release date
More power & enhanced looks

2019 Edge ST: Ford’s First Performance-Enhanced SUV Joins the Lineup

by Ford, Ford NewsPhotos by Ford

More power than the current Edge Sport, the new Edge ST arrives this summer

The Edge has been a popular midsize SUV choice for those needing more space than the Escape without the size of the Explorer or all-new, full-size Expedition. And while the more robust, top-trim 315-hp Edge Sport with its distinctive style including chromed out exhaust tips, bigger rims, and sportier cosmetic design upgrades offer that extra punch, Ford just dropped something a little spicer — the all-new 355-hp 2.7L twin-turbocharged Edge ST.

Features

The new 2019 Edge ST is the first performance-enhanced SUV to ever join Ford’s lineup. A major level up is the driving dynamics including improved braking, handling, and an ST-tuned sport suspension paired to new quick-shifting 8-speed transmission, all-wheel drive, and a specially tuned 2.7-litre twin-turbocharged EcoBoost engine pumping out 335 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque — the most powerful V6 in its class, according to Ford.

As Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president of Product Development and Purchasing, puts it, “Edge ST puts a new animal on the road – a performance SUV with a track mentality,”

Rolling on 21-inch wheels, the new 2019 Edge will find new front and rear styling, a wide mesh grille for optimal cooling, deep side skirts and dual-exhaust outlets in the back.

The cabin will find a redesigned centre console, optional wireless charging pad in the forward media bin, and both SYNC with AppLink and FordPass Connect as standards.

2019 Edge ST Release Date

This model will be produced in Canada out of the Oakville Assembly Plant in Ontario, arriving at North American dealerships Summer 2018. Pricing has not been announced but stay tuned.

Edge ST Photos:

