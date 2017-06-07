2018 Yamaha Star Venture Cruiser: Starting at $24,999 Arrives in August

Yamaha’s newest long-distance cruiser is coming this August 2017. Powered by a 1,854cm3 air-cooled V-twin engine, the 2018 Yamaha Star Venture Cruiser with its standard offerings will include an advanced electronic control, large LCD screen and extensive storage.

Also check out: Parallel-Twin Yamaha XS Sets The Bar High

Transcontinental Option Package

Standard is fine but upgrades are better, and we suspect most will opt for the the Transcontinental trim which adds a range of features (and is only $2,000 more) including an enhanced infotainment features including GPS navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, additional speakers and Yamaha’s exclusive Dual Zone audio control. Standard LED fog lights, additional onboard storage and an alarmed security system round out the package.

Main features

Some of the top features on the 2018 Star Cruiser includes a new Yamaha Sure-Park System allowing easier parking duties for this full-dressed bike; an Integrated Infotainment System including a high-output audio system and a large, high-mounted touch and voice controlled infotainment setup; adjustable ergonomics and aerodynamics allowing owners to customize some of their riding comfort preferences, from grip warmers and heated seats to seat ride height; and of course, a a torque-rich 1854cc air-cooled V-twin engine where Yamaha has really step up their luxury touring class game.

As the growing Boomers begin their new journey in life — not working anymore and hitting the road, enjoying life — it’s not surprise the full-dress cruiser market is seeing significant growth, accounting for approximately half of total demand in the evolving U.S. motorcycle market. The Yamaha Star Venture Cruiser will definitely be on the radar for most.

2018 Yamaha Star Venture Cruiser Price and Availability

Arriving at dealers this summer, August 2017, the 2018 Yamaha Star Venture will start at $24,999 US. The top-end Star Venture TC (Transcontinental) will start at $26,999 US.

Learn more – Yamaha Star Venture Cruiser