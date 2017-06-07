 2018 Yamaha Star Venture Cruiser: Starting at $24,999 Arrives in August
Forsake

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2018 Yamaha Star Venture Cruiser
TractionLife Home Page / Motorcycles / 2018 Yamaha Star Venture Cruiser: Latest Luxury Tourer Arrives this Summer

2018 Yamaha Star Venture Cruiser: Latest Luxury Tourer Arrives this Summer

by Motorcycles

Yamaha’s newest long-distance cruiser is coming this August 2017. Powered by a 1,854cm3 air-cooled V-twin engine, the 2018 Yamaha Star Venture Cruiser with its standard offerings will include an advanced electronic control, large LCD screen and extensive storage.

Also check out: Parallel-Twin Yamaha XS Sets The Bar High

Transcontinental Option Package

Standard is fine but upgrades are better, and we suspect most will opt for the the Transcontinental trim which adds a range of features (and is only $2,000 more) including an enhanced infotainment features including GPS navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, additional speakers and Yamaha’s exclusive Dual Zone audio control. Standard LED fog lights, additional onboard storage and an alarmed security system round out the package.

2018 Yamaha Star Venture Cruiser

Main features

Some of the top features on the 2018 Star Cruiser includes a new Yamaha Sure-Park System allowing easier parking duties for this full-dressed bike; an Integrated Infotainment System including a high-output audio system and a large, high-mounted touch and voice controlled infotainment setup; adjustable ergonomics and aerodynamics allowing owners to customize some of their riding comfort preferences, from grip warmers and heated seats to seat ride height; and of course, a a torque-rich 1854cc air-cooled V-twin engine where Yamaha has really step up their luxury touring class game.

As the growing Boomers begin their new journey in life — not working anymore and hitting the road, enjoying life — it’s not surprise the full-dress cruiser market is seeing significant growth, accounting for approximately half of total demand in the evolving U.S. motorcycle market. The Yamaha Star Venture Cruiser will definitely be on the radar for most.

2018 Yamaha Star Venture Cruiser Price and Availability

Arriving at dealers this summer, August 2017, the 2018 Yamaha Star Venture will start at $24,999 US. The top-end Star Venture TC (Transcontinental) will start at $26,999 US. 

Learn more – Yamaha Star Venture Cruiser

2018 Yamaha Star Venture Cruiser

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tagged With: 

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

harley davidson the race of gentleman exhibit

Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, Motor Life, Motorcycles

'The Race of Gentleman' Special Summer Exhibit at Harley-Davidson Museum

The Harley-Davidson museum will be hosting a special exhibit this summer, “The Race of Gentlemen,” which showcases the craftsmen and… Read More »
BrakeFree-Motorcycle-Smart-Brake-Light

Motorcycle Gear, Motorcycles

Heads-up: The BrakeFree Motorcycle Smart Brake Light

Brake Free is an ultra bright smart LED brake light that instantly improves a motorcycle's visibility Considering two wheelers aren’t… Read More »
BMW HP4 Race

BMW, BMW Motorcycles, Motorcycles

World Premiere: BMW HP4 Race Motorcycle - Only 750 Units Produced

After teasing us last fall with a carbon made superbike concept, the BMW unveiled the new carbon fibre HP4 Race. With only… Read More »
SignalWear Smart Motorcycle Gloves

Motorcycle Gear, Motorcycles, Tools

SignalWear’s Smart Motorcycle Gloves with LED Turn Signals

World's first 'smart' motorcycle gloves with built-in signal blinking technology Often, the best ideas come from unfortunate incidents. When Troy De… Read More »
weekend essentials 15

Motorcycle Gear, Motorcycles, Play Outside

Weekend Essentials #15: Gear for the Road

Kicking off February 2017 proper with these four new things -- a bike, a bag, a kayak, and a jacket.… Read More »
2017 triumph street triple s motorcycle

Motor Life, Motorcycles, Triumph Motorcycles

New Bikes: Triumph Introduces 2017 Street Triple S, R and RS Motorcycles

Sponsored by New trio of motorcycles from Triumph promise to be lighter, more agile, with better handling. Triumph has revealed… Read More »
aero-e-racer-motorcycle

Adventure Vehicles, Concept Motorcycles, Motorcycles

Gallery: The Aero E-Racer Motorcycle Prototype

At first glance, you probably wouldn’t guess the Aero E-Racer Motorcycle is indeed an all-electric bike. The result of a… Read More »
exploring-calabogie-1

Adventure Features, BMW, BMW Motorcycles, Honda, Motorcycles

Calabogie Adventure Touring: Exploring a Motorcyclist’s Playground

Two dudes. Two bikes. Smooth roads and zero traffic lights -- Exploring Calabogie on a Honda VFR1200X and BMW F700GS ALSO SEE: 6… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us