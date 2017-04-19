2018 WRX Pricing and Release Date: Starts at $29,995 CAD

It’s tough to believe Subaru’s venerable WRX can improve, especially in terms of performance. But it has. First debuted at the recent 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the 2018 WRX overall finds enhanced performance, improved styling and other updated features across the board.

Also check out: Subaru Reviews

2018 WRX vs 2017 WRX

The big news here includes updated exterior looks with major revisions while the cabin finds more functionality; to ramp up the sportiness, a new optional RS Package is also available. Inside, the WRX finds improved steering feel, revised suspension tuning and better noise reduction throughout the cabin. All the trims also include an updated instrument panel and centre console trims, a new fold-down centre rear armrest with cup holders, a revised gauge cluster, and a new 5.9-inch high-resolution colour multi-function display with new menu screens.

Under the hood

Powering the 2018 WRX is a 268-horsepower 2.0-litre direct-injection turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine mated with either a six speed manual transmission or a sport-tuned Sport Lineartronic automatic transmission. Of course, all paired to Subaru’s symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system making 268-hp @ 5,600 rpm.

Release Date

The new WRX will hit Canadian dealers starting June 2017, starting at $29,995 CAD for the WRX with manual transmission.

Learn more – 2018 WRX

2018 WRX Price and Trims (CAD dollars)

Trim: WRX (Six speed manual)

Price: $29,995

Trim: WRX (Sport Lineartronic)

Price: $31,295

Trim: WRX Sport (Six speed manual)

Price: $33,195

Trim: WRX Sport (Sport Lineartronic)

Price: $34,495

Trim: WRX Sport-tech (Six speed manual)

Price: $36,495

Trim: WRX Sport-tech (Six speed manual) with optional RS Package

Price: $38,795

Trim: WRX Sport-tech (Sport Lineartronic)

Price: $37,795

Trim: WRX Sport-tech (Sport Lineartronic) with optional EyeSight Package

Price: $39,095

2018 WRX Gallery: