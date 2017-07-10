2018 Subaru Outback Pricing Announced: Arrives in Canada this Summer

Arriving at dealerships across Canada this summer, the 2018 Subaru Outback finds a major refresh following its all-new release three years ago.

Three years following its all-new design, the 2018 Subaru Outback gets a major refresh that finds more premium materials and added tech in the cabin, plus an updated exterior styling for a more rugged look.

Major Changes for 2018

In a market flooded with crossovers and sport utilities, the Outback stands alone as a wagon alternative in the popular utility segment — and it’s not a newcomer either, going strong for over 20 years.

Styling: some exterior tweaks

In terms of exterior styling, the new Outback’s front grille, front bumper, door mirrors, and rear bumper are all revised for a bolder and more rugged look. Overall, the new version looks essentially the same but these minor tweaks collectively make a significant difference and impact.

Interior: added comfort and functionality

Inside, passengers in the back find dual USB ports and an available upgraded air conditioning unit that features revised HVAC controls and digital readouts that work together to provide greater functionality. For drivers, across al models, the steering wheel functionality improves as well. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard now — not available in the 2017 Outback.

The the cabins of the various trims levels find some differences too: for instance, the Outback 2.5i Touring trim receives a revised centre vent grille, centre panel, air conditioning panel and instrument panel, while all Touring trim models also gain an 8.0-inch infotainment system, which for the Limited and Premier trims also includes GPS navigation and LED steering-responsive headlights.

Performance

All 2018 Outbacks find the CVT transmission while the 2.5i model features a new 7-speed manual mode and all 2.5i models are now PZEV-rated, meaning they achieve some of the lowest emissions levels in their class.

Release Date

The 2018 Subaru Outback will arrive at Canadian dealerships this summer, starting at $29,295 CAD for the entry-level 2.5i trim — topping out at over $40k for the 3.6R trims.

2018 Outback Pricing and Trims (CAD $)

2.5i – $29,295

2.5i Touring – $32,795

2.5i Touring with optional EyeSight Package – $34,295

2.5i Limited – $36,795

2.5i Limited with optional EyeSight Package – $38,295

2.5i Premier with EyeSight Package – $39,195

3.6R Touring – $35,795

3.6R Limited – $39,795

3.6R Limited with EyeSight Package – $41,295

3.6R Premier with EyeSight Package – $42,195

