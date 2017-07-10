 2018 Subaru Outback Pricing Announced: Arrives in Canada this Summer

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2018 Subaru Outback
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / Subaru News / 2018 Subaru Outback Gets Major Upgrades: Pricing Announced at $29,295 CAD Starting

2018 Subaru Outback Gets Major Upgrades: Pricing Announced at $29,295 CAD Starting

by Subaru, Subaru News

Arriving at dealerships across Canada this summer, the 2018 Subaru Outback finds a major refresh following its all-new release three years ago.

Three years following its all-new design, the 2018 Subaru Outback gets a major refresh that finds more premium materials and added tech in the cabin, plus an updated exterior styling for a more rugged look.

Major Changes for 2018

In a market flooded with crossovers and sport utilities, the Outback stands alone as a wagon alternative in the popular utility segment — and it’s not a newcomer either, going strong for over 20 years.

Styling: some exterior tweaks

In terms of exterior styling, the new Outback’s front grille, front bumper, door mirrors, and rear bumper are all revised for a bolder and more rugged look. Overall, the new version looks essentially the same but these minor tweaks collectively make a significant difference and impact.

Interior: added comfort and functionality

Inside, passengers in the back find dual USB ports and an available upgraded air conditioning unit that features revised HVAC controls and digital readouts that work together to provide greater functionality. For drivers, across al models, the steering wheel functionality improves as well. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard now — not available in the 2017 Outback.

The the cabins of the various trims levels find some differences too: for instance, the Outback 2.5i Touring trim receives a revised centre vent grille, centre panel, air conditioning panel and instrument panel, while all Touring trim models also gain an 8.0-inch infotainment system, which for the Limited and Premier trims also includes GPS navigation and LED steering-responsive headlights.

Performance

All 2018 Outbacks find the CVT transmission while the 2.5i model features a new 7-speed manual mode and all 2.5i models are now PZEV-rated, meaning they achieve some of the lowest emissions levels in their class.

Release Date

The 2018 Subaru Outback will arrive at Canadian dealerships this summer, starting at $29,295 CAD for the entry-level 2.5i trim — topping out at over $40k for the 3.6R trims.

Also check out: 2017 Subaru Crosstrek Review

2018 Outback Pricing and Trims (CAD $)

2.5i – $29,295
2.5i Touring – $32,795
2.5i Touring with optional EyeSight Package – $34,295
2.5i Limited – $36,795
2.5i Limited with optional EyeSight Package – $38,295
2.5i Premier with EyeSight Package – $39,195
3.6R Touring – $35,795
3.6R Limited – $39,795
3.6R Limited with EyeSight Package – $41,295
3.6R Premier with EyeSight Package – $42,195

Learn more – 2018 Subaru Outback

2018 Subaru Outback

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru, Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru News

All-New 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Pricing Released: Starts at $21,795US

Pricing for the 2018 Crosstrek is virtually unchanged — $100 extra over the outgoing model. That’s not bad seeing as… Read More »
2018 subaru forester canada pricing

Subaru Forester, Subaru News

2018 Subaru Forester Canada Pricing and New Features

New 2018 Forester finds more safety and updated features, starting at $25,995 CAD Hitting dealerships this month in June, the… Read More »
Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special

Subaru, Subaru News

Big Goals: Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special at Nürburgring [Video]

The new Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special looks to set a new Nürburgring lap record for a four-door… Read More »
2018 Subaru Forester

Auto News, New Cars, Subaru, Subaru Forester, Subaru News

2018 Subaru Forester Release Date and Pricing: Starts at $22,795US

Arriving this Summer, the 2018 Forester will start at $22,795US for the 2.5i model Editor's Note: All Photos here of… Read More »
2018 wrx

Auto News, New Cars, Subaru, Subaru News

2018 WRX Pricing and Release Date: Starts at $26,995 US

It’s tough to believe Subaru’s venerable WRX can improve, especially in terms of performance. But it has. First debuted at… Read More »
2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Auto News, New Cars, Subaru, Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru News

2018 Subaru Crosstrek Photos: All-New Sleeker, Rugged Design

For 2018, the all-new Crosstrek fuses sleeker styling cues with all the sporty ruggedness New Design From a distance, the… Read More »
2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Auto News, New Cars, Subaru, Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru News

All-new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Is Here: Completely Redesigned

It’s been five years since the Crosstrek debuted and Subaru’s compact crossover is still going strong, debuting an all-new version… Read More »
2018 Subaru Outback

Auto News, New Cars, Subaru, Subaru News

2018 Subaru Outback Revised: More Rugged with Premium Materials

2018 Subaru Outback Updates at a Glance: - Revised styling reinforces unique Subaru identity and rugged character. - Refreshed interior… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us