2018 Subaru Impreza Pricing & Release Date Announced: $18,495 US

Subaru announced official pricing for their new 5-door and sedan 2018 Impreza, starting at $18,495 US MSRP, and arriving at dealerships sometime this Fall 2017. The new Impreza will be available in 4 trims: 2.0i base, Premium, Sport, and Limited.

Impreza: 2017 vs 2018

The big news here is that for 2018 the Impreza is built on the company’s new Subaru Global Platform — more specifically, adding improved handing dynamics which Subaru says are significant compared to the outgoing 2017 model; in addition, better agility, crash protection and ride comfort.

Now standard for the top 3 trims for 2018 is the automatic headlight activation, when windshield wipers are turned on. And pricing is essentially the same for the 2018 Impreza vs the 2017 (about $100 more over last year’s model).

Entry-level 2.0i Impreza

The entry-level 2.0i will come equipped with a good dose of standard features including a 6.5-inch multimedia touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay apps, carpeted floor mats, power windows with auto up/down on both driver and passenger sides, and a multi-function display with fuel economy information, to name a few.

Premium Impreza

A step up from base and priced at $21,295 USD, the Premium trim finds new automatic headlight activation with windshield wiper operation. Premium also opens things up to more options including a power moonroof and driver assist technology systems, while 16-inch alloy wheels, the All-Weather Package featuring heated front seats, windshield, and exterior mirrors, and roof rails are all standard.

2.0i Sport Impreza

Customers looking for a sportier 2018 Impreza (without getting into an WRX) with exclusive suspension tuning, 18-inch machine-finish alloy wheels, standard STI short throw shifter (for 5-speed manual) and Active Torque Vectoring, could opt for the 2.0i Sport starting at $22,095 US.

The 2.0i Sport also adds an 8.0-inch Multimedia system with a harman/kardon speaker setup, along with keyless access with push-button start and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift handle, to name a few upgrades.

Limited Impreza

At $24,195 US, the top-end Subaru Impreza Limited offers a lot more as you’d expect; from the standard 17-inch machine finished alloy wheels and more upscale LED headlights and DRLs, to a much more refined interior cabin with double stitching on the door armrests and instrument panel and a 6-way power driver’s seat, to name only a couple things over and above the lower trim levels.

2018 Impreza Trims and Pricing (USD)

2018 Impreza Sedan:

2.0i

5MT transmission

$18,495

2.0i

CVT transmission

$19,495

2.0i Premium

CVT transmission

$21,295

2.0i Sport

5MT transmission

$22,095

2.0i Sport

CVT transmission

$22,895

2.0i Limited

CVT transmission

$24,195

2018 Impreza 5-door:

2.0i

5MT transmission

$18,995

2.0i

CVT transmission

$19,995

2.0i Premium

CVT transmission

$21,795

2.0i Sport

5MT transmission

$22,595

2.0i Sport

CVT transmission

$23,395