2018 Subaru Forester Release Date and Pricing: Starts at $22,795US

2018 Subaru Forester
Arriving this Summer, the 2018 Forester will start at $22,795US for the 2.5i model

Editor’s Note: All Photos here of the top-trim Forester 2.0T Touring

When the Subaru Forester first hit the market back in 1997, we’re pretty sure the Japanese automaker had no idea just how big the compact crossover market would become today. Fast-forward twenty-years, the top-selling Forester is still going strong with an all-new version released last year, and now pricing released for the 2018 model year.

2018 Subaru Forester Price and Models (US Pricing)

Available in the standard 2.5i, Premium, Limited, and Touring trims as follows:

  • 2.5i with 6-speed – $22,795
  • 2.5i with CVT – $23,795
  • 2.5i Premium with 6-speed – $25,695
  • 2.5i Premium with CVT – $26,195
  • 2.5i Limited with CVT – $29,395
  • 2.5i Touring with CVT – $33,090
  • 2.0T Premium with CVT – $29,495
  • 2.0T Touring with CVT – $36,090

2018 Subaru Forester

Under the hood

2.5i: 170-hp engine

Powering the 2018 Forester is the 170-hp 2.5-liter 4-cylinder BOXER engine carried over from the all-new 2017 model. 6-speed manual transmission comes standard on the entry-level versions which a welcomed feature for those who prefer the stick shift over the optional Lineartronic CVT transmission with this trim. 

2.0T: 250-hp engine

Stepping up to the 2.0T trims adds a heftier 250-hp 2.0-liter intercooled, turbocharged 4-cylinder BOXER engine paired to a standard CVT transmission. And, of course, all Subaru Foresters find the Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive standard across all models.

2018 Subaru Forester engine

Exterior Styling

Not much has changed in terms of styling from the new 2017; for 2018 the Forester still gets the front bumper cover and hexagonal grille along with the C-shaped headlight design with black inner bezel. In the rear, combination lights also feature a prominent C shape with LED illumination.

Forester Premium and Limited Trim

The Premium model finds 17-inch alloy wheels, X- Mode with Hill Descent Control on CVT models, automatic HVAC controls, body color rear roof spoiler and a 10-way power driver’s seat, while the Limited upgrades to perforated leather-trimmed upholstery and a 10-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar support, silver metallic paint with gloss black finish center dash panel trim and leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle.

2018 Subaru Forester rear

Forester Touring Trim

Touring adds larger 18-inch alloy wheels, black with chrome trim side cladding and foldable, body colored exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals.

The 2018 Subaru Forester will arrive at dealerships across North America summer 2017.

2018 Subaru Forester Gallery:

