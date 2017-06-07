2018 Subaru Forester Canada Pricing: Now at Dealers for $25,995 CAD

New 2018 Forester finds more safety and updated features, starting at $25,995 CAD

Hitting dealerships this month in June, the 2018 Subaru Forester will start at $25,995 CAD for the entry-level 2.5i with the manual 6-speed transmission, and top out at $39,495 CAD for the 2.0XT Limited equipped with the EyeSight Package and standard CVT transmission.

2018 Forester Pricing in Canada:

2.5i – $25,995 (6-speed manual); $27,295 (CVT)

2.5i Convenience – $29,195

2.5i Touring – $30,495 (6-speed manual); $31,795 (CVT

Below: All CVT only

2.5i Touring with optional EyeSight Package – $33,295

2.5i Limited – $35,795

2.5i Limited with optional EyeSight Package – $37,295

2.0XT Touring – $33,995

2.0XT Touring with optional EyeSight Package – $35,495

2.0XT Limited – $37,995

2.0XT Limited with optional EyeSight Package – $39,495

2018 Forester Features

The new 2018 Subaru Forester isn’t a redesign, carrying over from the all-new model released in 2014; and a model refresh just last year for 2017.

But for 2018, the Forester finds improved child seat anchors and updated seatbelt reminder warnings; an improved 7-inch infotainment system with navigation on the Limited models adding new Starlink apps, including Yelp, Best Parking and Glympse.

The top-trim 2.0XT Foresters now get a windshield wiper de-icer and the option to include the EyeSight package — a safety feature which now includes an expanded speed range of the Lane Keep Assist feature.

