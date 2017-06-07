 2018 Subaru Forester Canada Pricing: Now at Dealers for $25,995 CAD
2018 subaru forester canada pricing
2018 Subaru Forester Canada Pricing and New Features

by Subaru Forester, Subaru News

New 2018 Forester finds more safety and updated features, starting at $25,995 CAD

Hitting dealerships this month in June, the 2018 Subaru Forester will start at $25,995 CAD for the entry-level 2.5i with the manual 6-speed transmission, and top out at $39,495 CAD for the 2.0XT Limited equipped with the EyeSight Package and standard CVT transmission.

US Forester Pricing and Features – Visit Here 

2018 Forester Pricing in Canada:

  • 2.5i – $25,995 (6-speed manual); $27,295 (CVT)
  • 2.5i Convenience – $29,195
  • 2.5i Touring – $30,495 (6-speed manual); $31,795 (CVT
  • Below: All CVT only
  • 2.5i Touring with optional EyeSight Package – $33,295
  • 2.5i Limited – $35,795
  • 2.5i Limited with optional EyeSight Package – $37,295
  • 2.0XT Touring – $33,995
  • 2.0XT Touring with optional EyeSight Package – $35,495
  • 2.0XT Limited – $37,995
  • 2.0XT Limited with optional EyeSight Package – $39,495

2018 Forester Features

The new 2018 Subaru Forester isn’t a redesign, carrying over from the all-new model released in 2014; and a model refresh just last year for 2017.

But for 2018, the Forester finds improved child seat anchors and updated seatbelt reminder warnings; an improved 7-inch infotainment system with navigation on the Limited models adding new Starlink apps, including Yelp, Best Parking and Glympse.

The top-trim 2.0XT Foresters now get a windshield wiper de-icer and the option to include the EyeSight package — a safety feature which now includes an expanded speed range of the Lane Keep Assist feature.

Learn more – 2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester Gallery:

