US Version of 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Will Get 6-speed Manual

CVT is nice but some American owners will yearn for a manual transmission option

When Subaru revealed the next generation Crosstrek, known as the XV in Europe, at the Geneva show, the company only announced the inclusion of a CVT. Fortunately, American Crosstrek buyers will still have the option to operate a clutch and shifter for themselves. It even comes with an extra gear compared with the previous generation, for a total of six cogs. The 6-speed manual will be standard equipment on base and Premium Crosstrek 2.0i models.

Subaru’s offering of a manual will also allow drivers to make the most of the 152 horsepower the direct-injected 2.0-liter engine makes. However, if you do still desire an automatic option, the European CVT is available as an option on base and Premium trim. It’s also standard on the Limited model. The CVT can be manually shifted, too, with seven set ratios to choose from. Only the CVT is available with Subaru’s “X-Mode,” which incorporates hill-descent control.

Also check out: 2017 Subaru Crosstrek Review

Regardless of configuration, every Crosstrek comes with standard alloy wheels and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Moving up to Premium adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, along with an option for a sunroof. The decked-out Limited model comes with LED headlights that illuminate corners, power leather seats, keyless entry and start, and a larger 8-inch infotainment screen. Subaru also offers various driver assists on different trims including the EyeSight system with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. Pricing for the Crosstrek hasn’t been announced, but the model will arrive at dealers this summer and will be on display at the New York auto show. [via]