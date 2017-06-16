All-New 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Pricing Released: Starts at $21,795US

Pricing for the 2018 Crosstrek is virtually unchanged — $100 extra over the outgoing model. That’s not bad seeing as the new model is build on the Japanese automaker’s new Subaru Global Platform that is slowing being rolled out across updated product line.
Learn more – 2018 Subaru Crosstrek
For 2018, the Crosstrek finds new features including better comfort, agility with X-MODE, and enhanced safety. Learn more about the features and view photos here:
All-new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Is Here: Completely Redesigned
2018 Crosstrek Pricing and Models — US and Canadian Pricing:
2018 Crosstrek US Pricing:
- 2.0i with 6MT
- $21,795 US
- 2.0i with CVT
- $22.795 US
- 2.0i Premium with 6MT
- $22,595 US
- 2.0i Premium with CVT
- $23,595 US
- 2.0i Limited with CVT
- $26,295 US
2018 Crosstrek Packages, Optional:
- EyeSight + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert – $1,395 US
- Eyesight + Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert – $2,395 US
- EyeSight with Reverse Automatic Brake + High Beam Assist + Moonroof – $2,095 US
- EyeSight with Reverse Automatic Brake + High Beam Assist + Navigation System + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakers – $3,445 US
2018 Crosstrek Canadian Pricing:
|Model
Transmission
MSRP
|Convenience
|6MT
|$23,695
|CVT
|$24,995
|Touring
|6MT
|$25,295
|CVT
|$26,595
|Sport
|6MT
|$27,795
|CVT
|$29,095
|Sport with EyeSight Package
|CVT
|$30,595
|Limited
|CVT
|$31,695
|Limited with EyeSight Package
|CVT
|$33,195