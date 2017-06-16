 All-New 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Pricing Released: Starts at $21,795US

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / Subaru News / All-New 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Pricing Released: Starts at $21,795US

All-New 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Pricing Released: Starts at $21,795US

by Subaru, Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru News

Pricing for the 2018 Crosstrek is virtually unchanged — $100 extra over the outgoing model. That’s not bad seeing as the new model is build on the Japanese automaker’s new Subaru Global Platform that is slowing being rolled out across updated product line.

Learn more – 2018 Subaru Crosstrek

For 2018, the Crosstrek finds new features including better comfort, agility with X-MODE, and enhanced safety. Learn more about the features and view photos here:

All-new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Is Here: Completely Redesigned

2018 Crosstrek Pricing and Models — US and Canadian Pricing:

2018 Crosstrek US Pricing:

  • 2.0i with 6MT
    • $21,795 US
  • 2.0i with CVT
    • $22.795 US
  • 2.0i Premium with 6MT
    • $22,595 US
  • 2.0i Premium with CVT
    • $23,595 US
  • 2.0i Limited with CVT
    • $26,295 US

2018 Crosstrek Packages, Optional:

  • EyeSight + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert – $1,395 US
  • Eyesight + Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert – $2,395 US
  • EyeSight with Reverse Automatic Brake + High Beam Assist + Moonroof – $2,095 US
  • EyeSight with Reverse Automatic Brake + High Beam Assist + Navigation System + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakers – $3,445 US

2018 Crosstrek Canadian Pricing:

Model

Transmission

MSRP

Convenience6MT$23,695
CVT$24,995
Touring6MT$25,295
CVT$26,595
Sport6MT$27,795
CVT$29,095
Sport with EyeSight PackageCVT$30,595
LimitedCVT$31,695
Limited with EyeSight PackageCVT$33,195

2018 Crosstrek Gallery:

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Auto News, New Cars, Subaru, Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru News

2018 Subaru Crosstrek Photos: All-New Sleeker, Rugged Design

For 2018, the all-new Crosstrek fuses sleeker styling cues with all the sporty ruggedness New Design From a distance, the… Read More »
2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Auto News, New Cars, Subaru, Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru News

All-new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Is Here: Completely Redesigned

It’s been five years since the Crosstrek debuted and Subaru’s compact crossover is still going strong, debuting an all-new version… Read More »
2017 subaru crosstrek review

Auto News, New Cars, Subaru, Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru News

US Version of 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Will Get 6-speed Manual

CVT is nice but some American owners will yearn for a manual transmission option When Subaru revealed the next generation… Read More »
2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Auto News, Subaru, Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru News

New 2nd-Gen 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Debuts at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The all-new 2018 Crosstrek gets X-MODE and a new, more powerful 2.0L engine Hard to believe it's been five years… Read More »
2017 subaru crosstrek review

Car Reviews, Subaru, Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru Crosstrek Reviews, Subaru Reviews

2017 Subaru Crosstrek Review

The 2017 Subaru Crosstrek crossover sports a nice interior, tidy looks, and useful ground clearance. But does it have enough… Read More »
2016 subaru crosstrek review

Featured, Subaru, Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru Crosstrek Reviews, Subaru Reviews

2016 Subaru Crosstrek Review: Stiff Competition But Standard AWD Sets It Apart

There's stiffer competition now for the 2016 Subaru Crosstrek but standard AWD sets it apart in a crowded compact crossover… Read More »
Subaru XV Concept

Concept Cars, Subaru, Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru News

Subaru XV Concept debuts at 2016 Geneva Motor Show

Is the Subaru XV Concept a hint of things to come? Seeing as Subaru just debuted an all-new, second-generation Crosstrek… Read More »
Brandon Semenuk

Motor Life, Subaru, Subaru Crosstrek

Rally Car Driver and Pro Mountain Bike Freerider Brandon Semenuk X 2016 Subaru Crosstrek in New Video

Pro Mountain Freestyle Rider Brandon Semenuk teams up with Subaru Canada for this stellar Vice Versa Video What happens when… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us