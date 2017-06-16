All-New 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Pricing Released: Starts at $21,795US

Pricing for the 2018 Crosstrek is virtually unchanged — $100 extra over the outgoing model. That’s not bad seeing as the new model is build on the Japanese automaker’s new Subaru Global Platform that is slowing being rolled out across updated product line.

Learn more – 2018 Subaru Crosstrek

For 2018, the Crosstrek finds new features including better comfort, agility with X-MODE, and enhanced safety. Learn more about the features and view photos here:

2018 Crosstrek Pricing and Models — US and Canadian Pricing:

2018 Crosstrek US Pricing:

2.0i with 6MT $21,795 US



2.0i with CVT $22.795 US



2.0i Premium with 6MT $22,595 US



2.0i Premium with CVT $23,595 US



2.0i Limited with CVT $26,295 US



2018 Crosstrek Packages, Optional:

EyeSight + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert – $1,395 US

Eyesight + Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert – $2,395 US

EyeSight with Reverse Automatic Brake + High Beam Assist + Moonroof – $2,095 US

EyeSight with Reverse Automatic Brake + High Beam Assist + Navigation System + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakers – $3,445 US

2018 Crosstrek Canadian Pricing:

Model Transmission MSRP Convenience 6MT $23,695 CVT $24,995 Touring 6MT $25,295 CVT $26,595 Sport 6MT $27,795 CVT $29,095 Sport with EyeSight Package CVT $30,595 Limited CVT $31,695 Limited with EyeSight Package CVT $33,195

2018 Crosstrek Gallery: