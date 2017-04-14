 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Photos: All-New Sleeker, Rugged Design
Forsake

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek
TractionLife Home Page / New Cars / Auto News / Subaru News / 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Photos: All-New Sleeker, Rugged Design

2018 Subaru Crosstrek Photos: All-New Sleeker, Rugged Design

by Subaru NewsPhotos by Subaru

For 2018, the all-new Crosstrek fuses sleeker styling cues with all the sporty ruggedness

New Design

From a distance, the 2018 Crosstrek does in some ways resemble its older Subaru Outback cousin — and we think that’s a good thing. Compared to the outgoing 2017 Crosstrek, the all-new model appears less stout and a little more stretched out (the 2018 Crosstrek rides on a 104.9-in. wheelbase, now up 1.2-in. over the last generation Crosstrek; and just 0.6-in. longer than the outgoing model and 0.9- in. wider). Overall, retaining its rugged, nimble crossover personality while now adding more sophisticated styling and design cues including a new exterior design which incorporates the brand’s signature hexagonal grille and hawk-eye headlights onto a more sculptural body, its rugged stance is accentuated by prominent wheel arches and flowing lines. That look carries into the Crosstrek’s new cabin with an outward-flow design that follows the front of the car. Inside, 60/40 split flat-folding seat seats and wider rear gate opening, the 2018 Crosstrek offers a larger cargo area for greater utility. Rolling on 17-inch wheels, the 2018 model offers all-around better visibility and high ground clearance at 8.7-inches, perfect for the weekend warriors and urban dwellers alike.

Learn more – Subaru Crosstrek

2018 Subaru Crostrek Photos:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tagged With: 

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru News

All-new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Is Here: Completely Redesigned

It’s been five years since the Crosstrek debuted and Subaru’s compact crossover is still going strong, debuting an all-new version… Read More »
2018 Subaru Outback

Subaru News

2018 Subaru Outback Revised: More Rugged with Premium Materials

2018 Subaru Outback Updates at a Glance: - Revised styling reinforces unique Subaru identity and rugged character. - Refreshed interior… Read More »
2017 subaru crosstrek review

Auto News, Subaru News

US Version of 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Will Get 6-speed Manual

CVT is nice but some American owners will yearn for a manual transmission option When Subaru revealed the next generation… Read More »
2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Auto News, Subaru News

New 2nd-Gen 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Debuts at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The all-new 2018 Crosstrek gets X-MODE and a new, more powerful 2.0L engine Hard to believe it's been five years… Read More »
2017 Subaru BRZ Inazuma Edition

Special Edition, Subaru News

2017 Subaru BRZ Inazuma Edition: Improved Handling, Limited Production

As the outgoing Scion FRS sibling transitions into the Toyota guise, Subaru’s popular BRZ nameplate is still going strong; today,… Read More »
subaru-viziv-7-suv-concept

Adventure Vehicles, Auto News, Subaru News

World Debut of the Subaru's First Full-Size Utility: VIZIV-7 SUV Concept

Finally, Subaru sheds light on their highly anticipated full-size SUV with the world debut of the Subaru VIZIV-7 SUV Concept at… Read More »
2017_Toyota_86

Auto News, Subaru News, Toyota News

Hello 2017 Toyota 86. Goodbye FR-S as Scion exits the scene.

[soliloquy id="32404"] Rebadged and reborn, the popular RWD Scion FR-S is now the 2017 Toyota 86 We'd like to say it's… Read More »
Subaru XV Concept

Concept Cars, Subaru News

Subaru XV Concept debuts at 2016 Geneva Motor Show

Is the Subaru XV Concept a hint of things to come? Seeing as Subaru just debuted an all-new, second-generation Crosstrek… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us