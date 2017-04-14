2018 Subaru Crosstrek Photos: All-New Sleeker, Rugged Design

For 2018, the all-new Crosstrek fuses sleeker styling cues with all the sporty ruggedness

New Design

From a distance, the 2018 Crosstrek does in some ways resemble its older Subaru Outback cousin — and we think that’s a good thing. Compared to the outgoing 2017 Crosstrek, the all-new model appears less stout and a little more stretched out (the 2018 Crosstrek rides on a 104.9-in. wheelbase, now up 1.2-in. over the last generation Crosstrek; and just 0.6-in. longer than the outgoing model and 0.9- in. wider). Overall, retaining its rugged, nimble crossover personality while now adding more sophisticated styling and design cues including a new exterior design which incorporates the brand’s signature hexagonal grille and hawk-eye headlights onto a more sculptural body, its rugged stance is accentuated by prominent wheel arches and flowing lines. That look carries into the Crosstrek’s new cabin with an outward-flow design that follows the front of the car. Inside, 60/40 split flat-folding seat seats and wider rear gate opening, the 2018 Crosstrek offers a larger cargo area for greater utility. Rolling on 17-inch wheels, the 2018 model offers all-around better visibility and high ground clearance at 8.7-inches, perfect for the weekend warriors and urban dwellers alike.

2018 Subaru Crostrek Photos: