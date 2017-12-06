 2018 Subaru BRZ Release Date Set: Priced at US$25,595 for 2.0 Premium

2018 subaru brz release date front red
New Subaru BRZ Ramps Up the Comfort and Convenience for 2018

by Subaru, Subaru News

The new BRZ steps up comfort and convenience for 2018, arriving next month priced slightly higher than the outgoing model

Last year, the BRZ saw major performance and styling upgrades. Now, for 2018, Subaru’s real-wheel drive sports coupe ramps up the comfort and convenience for a more well-rounded offering. Available in Premium and Limited trims, and a optional Performance Package ideal for hitting the track, the 2018 BRZ goes on sale next month in January.

New for 2018: Optional Performance Package for US$1,195

The 205-hp BRZ goes against the grain within a Subaru family of all-wheel drive offerings like the 2018 Outback and Legacy. But that’s what sets it apart, making it the perfect, affordable little track star backed by a tight suspension and enhanced driving dynamics.

Also check out: Limited Edition 2018 Subaru BRZ tS Release Date Announced

Next year’s model gets a new infotainment setup with available navigation, and choice between a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission, and an optional Performance Package for drivers demanding a bit more — from an upgraded Brembo brake setup with four-piston calipers and rotors on the front and dual- piston calipers and rotors on the rear, to 17-inch black aluminum alloy rims. This package will add an extra $1,195 to the bottom line.

2018 BRZ Prices: Premier and Limited

Both the Premium and Limited BRZs get the same 2.0L engines mated to a standard 6-speed tranny making 205-hp, but the Limited is also available with an automatic transmission with 200-hp and steering wheel paddle-shift control switches — we’re not sure why you’d want this peppy roadster without a stick shift, but hey, each their own.

Price for the 2018 BRZ is $100 over the outgoing 2017 model. Prices in US below, excluded any taxes or fees:

  • 2.0 Premium (6-speed manual) – US$25,595
  • 2.0 Limited (6-speed manual) – US$28,445
  • 2.0 Limited (6-speed automatic) – US$29,545

Dealerships will begin receiving the new 2018 BRZ in January 2018.

Learn more about the BRZ here.

