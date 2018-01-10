 2018 Subaru BRZ Canadian Pricing Released & New Sport-tech RS Trim

2018 subaru brz sport-tech drifting in blue
2018 Subaru BRZ Arrives This Winter: Adds New Sport-tech RS Model to Lineup

by Subaru BRZ, Subaru NewsPhotos by Subaru

It’s a good time for Subaru BRZ fans looking to ramp things up. In addition to the limited-edition BRZ tS going on sale this spring, the peppy real-wheel drive sports roadster stable now gets a new model: the BRZ Sport-tech RS.

Sport-tech RS starting at C$31,695

The BRZ tS is the top-end offering for those hitting the track, but for those who need to ‘tone down’ the performance, the Sport-tech and Sport-tech RS will do with SACHS dampers, performance Brembo brakes and 17-inch gunmetal grey alloy wheels.

The Sport-tech comes equipped with exterior upgrades including LED fog lights; the cabin finds heated front seats, black leather with black Alcantara and red stitching, and a dual-zone climate control setup; and performance-wise, you can’t go wrong with a proper 6-speed stick shift.

However, the Sport-tech (not Sport-tech RS) is the only BRZ equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission – we’re not sure why you’d want this in a little roadster like this, but hey, we won’t judge. 

BRZ release date and pricing

Arriving at Canadian dealerships this Winter 2018, the 2018 BRZ will be available in 4 trims: the entry-level BRZ starting at C$27,995; BRZ Sport-tech at C$31,195; Sport-tech RS at C$31,695; and the BRZ tS limited to only 100 units at C$37,395. 

For BRZ US Pricing, read our other piece here.  

Photos of the limited to 100 units 2018 BRZ tS:

