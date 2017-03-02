2018 Range Rover Velar Pricing Released: Starts at $49,900 US

Six 2018 Range Rover Velar SUV Trims coming this summer

Range Rover’s all-new midsize SUV, the Velar, made its official world debut a couple days ago at The Design Museum in London. The Velar is the new, fourth addition to the Range Rover family, filling the space between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport.

Some of the main attributes include more consumer-focused technologies, from an all-new infotainment system called Touch Pro Duo which is part of the Land Rover InControl technology suite, to the super-slim LED headlights, flush deployable door handles and burnished copper detailing.

Built using lightweight aluminum sitting on a 2874mm wide wheelbase, the stylish Velar comes in two powertrains: a 2.0L 180-hp diesel 4-cylinder or the more powerful 380-hp supercharged 3.0L V6.

Available this summer, here are the 2018 Range Rover Velar trims with pricing listed in US and Canadian dollars:

Velar: $49,900 US

Velar S: $54,700 US – $62,000 CDN

Velar SE: $67,400 US – $73,000 CDN

Velar R-Dynamic SE: $60,100 US – $67,400 CDN

Velar R-Dynamic HSE: $67,600 US – $74,700 CDN

Velar First Edition: $89,300 US – $95,000 CDN

