2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo Price Released

One of Porsche’s most powerful production cars is a plug-in hybrid: the 680-hp 2018 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo.

The new wagon-style version of the Panamera sedan, dubbed the 2017 Panamera Sport Turismo, launched just this year arriving at dealerships now. But for 2018, they’ve added a new, overachieving member to the family with the Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo.

Joining 4 other Sport Turimso models, including the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, Porsche’s latest version combines the best of both worlds: a 550-hp 4.0L twin-turbo V8 from the Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo and 136 hp electric motor.

Power and Features

The result? The fastest, most powerful family wagon that will get you to work or your kids to school in record time, with a boost strategy derived from the 918 Spyder; propelling 0-60 mph in just 3.2-seconds, the E-performance drive allows the vehicle to reach the 200 km/h mark in 8.5-seconds. And backed by 680-hp and 626 lb.-ft. of torque with a top speed of 192 mph, there shouldn’t be any excuses for late arrivals.

Insane power figures aside, the new E-Hybrid Sport Turismo flosses a large tailgate, low loading edge, increased luggage compartment volume and seating for five. So, everyday practicality meets power and performance in a wagon guise that may not be for everyone, but certainly works for us.

Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo Price and Release Date

The current 2017 Panamera Sport Turismo models go on sale now; the new 2018 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is expected to arrive at dealerships Spring 2018 while orders are being excepted now. Starting at US$188,400 / C$214,900 (excluding a US$1,050 delivery, processing and handling fee)

Stay tuned, we’ll have more info on Porsche’s fastest production car in the coming months. Meantime, learn more about the Panamera Sport Turismo.

