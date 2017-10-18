Porsche Debuts New 718 GTS Models for 2018 with Release Date & Price

Porsche’s naturally-aspirated 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman will come in more powerful GTS models late 2017/early 2018 with extra 15-hp, blacked-out styling, and loads of Alcantara inside

Both the Boxster and Cayman have come a long way since their introductions back in 1996 and 2005, respectively.

Completely overhauled with a new design and significantly upgraded performance (and the new ‘718’ moniker to their names), Porsche released their all-new 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman for 2017. Now, for 2018, the popular mid-engine two-seaters are available in the GTS flavour.

More power and torque for 718 GTS Models in 2018

Thanks to an optimized GTS turbocharger, both models now get a nice 15-hp bump in horsepower compared to the 2017 718 S models, and 35-hp increase versus the outgoing 2016 Boxster and Cayman GTS versions — so we’re looking at 365-hp total output for these new 2018 718 GTS models. And while the quick-shifting PDK transmission is an option, it’s good to know these rockets still come in a 6-speed manual stick shift.

Updated GTS exterior styling: Black Everything

Stepping up to a Porsche GTS trim always includes some nice styling updates — usually with more blacked out features. These models are no exception: the front light modules and the Bi-Xenon headlights on the 2018 718 Boxster/Cayman GTS are black-tinted, while at the back, they get tinted tail lights, black logos, black rear apron and centrally positioned black tailpipes of the standard sports exhaust system, all setting the GTS apart. To finish off the stealthy look, 20-inch wheels are black painted with black GTS logos adorning the base of the doors.

Cabin Differences

Inside, as with other Porsche GTS models, this pair features Alcantara centres, while the standard Sport Chrono Package is integrated as a central component of the dashboard via the packages stopwatch. Add electronically adjusted headrests on the sports seats Plus with GTS logos and Alcantara trimmed steering wheel trim, armrests, and centre console, it’s clear this level-up 718 is unlike the others.

2018 718 GTS Availability and Price

Porsche dealers are now taking orders for both the 2018 718 Boxster GTS and 2018 718 Cayman GTS models. But expect delivery sometime mid-December 2017 in the United States and in the first 3 months of 2018 for Canadian buyers.

The 718 Cayman GTS starts at US$80,850 and C$90,600; and 718 Boxster GTS at US$82,950 and C$93,000.

Learn more – 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman