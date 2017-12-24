 All-New 2018 Nissan Kicks Arrives: Features, Release Date, Price, Photos

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2018 nissan kicks orange side view
TractionLife Home Page / Nissan / Nissan Kicks / All-New 2018 Nissan Kicks Crossover Comes to North America: Features, Release Date & Price, and Photos

All-New 2018 Nissan Kicks Crossover Comes to North America: Features, Release Date & Price, and Photos

by Nissan Kicks, Nissan NewsPhotos by Amee Reehal

Nissan’s all-new crossover currently selling in foreign markets finally makes it to North America for 2018

Los Angeles, California – Sure, the compact crossover market it ultra competitive right now, but that isn’t stopping automakers like Nissan from introducing new products to the segment. And we don’t hear consumers complaining.

The latest entry from Nissan is the all-new 2018 Kicks – a compact crossover aimed at urbanites in tight places looking for a nimble, stylish vehicle that offers decent cargo space to haul their weekend toys. That’s just one reason crossovers are killing it right now, putting the lowly sedan to shame in recent years. And that’s why the Nissan Kicks has already been selling abroad in busy markets like Brazil since 2016 where congested urban centres and small CUVs get along. The Kicks Concept first made its debut at the 2014 São Paulo International Motor Show.

The 2018 Kicks will sell alongside Nissan’s best selling Rogue crossover, and the smaller Rogue Sport in the US or Qashqai in Canada. Nissan won’t officially state the Kicks is a Juke replacement, but once the Juke sells out, that’ll be it for the oddball-looking (i.e. very ugly) CUV according to Nissan reps we spoke with – so say hello to its new replacement (thank God).

2018 nissan kicks interior

The 2018 Kick’s Main Features:

The all-new crossover when it arrives to North America will come packed with cabin convenience and tech including Nissan Intelligent Mobility with standard Automatic Emergency Braking and available Intelligent Around View Monitor. Power will come via a sporty 1.6-liter 4-cyinder engine working with a front-wheel drive and responsive suspension. Anticipated fuel economy will be 33-mpg combined, according to Nissan.

Inside the cabin, the 2018 Kicks will also offer three interface choices for accessing social media: NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also expect a flat-bottom steering wheel, 6-way driver’s seat, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat and 60/40-split fold-down rear seat. For us winter drivers, the Kicks SR Premium Package will find Heated Prima-Tex-appointed front seats. Other available interior features include leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, tonneau cover and Automatic Temperature Control.

2018 nissan kicks orange rear view

Release Date and Price

The 2018 models will arrive at dealerships between Spring and June 2018, and will be available in three trims: Kicks S, Kicks SV and Kicks SR. Pricing will come in at under US$19,000 starting MSRP, packed with standard tech including Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

We’re looking forward to reviewing the Kicks when it arrives – stay tuned.

Meantime, learn more at Kicks USA | Kicks Canada

Gallery

by Nissan Kicks, Nissan NewsPhotos by Amee Reehal

Related Posts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Everything

Search Reviews

Search NEWS

GET THE GOODS

Join our Newsletter. Straight to your Inbox. Once a Week.


Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Keep Going

2018 nissan gt-r pure grey front

Nissan, Nissan News

2018 Nissan GT-R Price Released: 4 Godzillas Starting at US$100K

The iconic Nissan GT-R got some welcomed upgrades last year including a design refresh, an enhanced cabin, and a 20-hp… Read More »
Nissan TITAN XD PRO-4X Project Basecamp

Nissan, Nissan News, Overland

Off the Grid: 2017 Nissan Titan PRO-4X Project Basecamp

The ultimate Nissan Titan XD for self-contained, self-sustaining backcountry exploration Designed for those ambitious, self-sustaining backcountry types, the 2017 Nissan… Read More »
2017 Nissan Qashqai

Auto News, New Cars, Nissan, Nissan News

2017 Nissan Qashqai Pricing and Release Date Announced

The sub-compact 2017 Qashqai pricing starts at under $20,000 CAD arriving this June 2017 The all-new 2017 Nissan Qashqai makes its… Read More »
2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition

Nissan, Nissan News

Racing: 565-hp 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition Arrives to North America

It’s been a good year for the Nissan GT-R fans. Both the GT-R Premium and GT-R NISMO got major refreshes… Read More »

Auto News, Nissan, Nissan News

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Debuts and Coming to North America in Spring

Smaller crossovers still seem to be in demand in North America. Now in its second-generation, the Nissan Quasai has been… Read More »
Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition

Nissan, Nissan News

Nissan Debuts 2017 Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition in LA

First-ever production vehicle ever to include Star Wars-branded elements All you Star Wars nerds have another reason to get excited.… Read More »
Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500 for 2017

Nissan, Nissan News

2017 Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500 Revealed at Twin Ring Motegi

If you’re a fan of the Nissan Skyline GT-R like we are, you’ll appreciate this. Nissan’s new 2017-spec NISMO GT500… Read More »
Nissan Navara EnGuard Concept

Nissan, Nissan News, Off-Road Vehicles

The Nissan Navara Enguard Concept: Taking rescue trucks to another level

Fitted with a drone, updated suspension, and battery-powered motor, the Nissan Navara EnGuard concept is the future of rescue trucks.… Read More »

join our newsletter