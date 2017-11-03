 Nissan Releases 2018 GT-R Pricing: Pure model starts at US$99,990

  Nissan announces U.S. pricing for 2018 GT-R
Nissan Releases 2018 GT-R Pricing: Pure model starts at US$99,990

by Nissan, Nissan News

The iconic Nissan GT-R got some welcomed upgrades last year including a design refresh, an enhanced cabin, and a 20-hp boost under the hood.

Now, for the 2018 Nissan releases new pricing for 4 models including the GT-R Pure – the most affordable of beastly family starting at just under US$100K; topping out at over US$175K for the 600-hp flagship GT-R NISMO.

Compared to the 2017 models, the new lineup also finds the addition of Apple CarPlay to NissanConnect coupled to Navigation and Services; inside is also a new black “Kuro Night” colour for the Premium Interior Package.

2018 Nissan GT-R Price: 4 Models Available

Add $1,695 for destination & handling:

  1. GT-R Pure – $99,990 USD
  2. GT-R Premium – $110,490 USD
  3. GT-R Track Edition – $128,490 USD
  4. GT-R NISMO – $175,490 USD

GT-R Pure vs Premium

It’s nice to see Nissan throwing us GT-R fans a bone with a more affordable version of their legendary track monster with the Pure trim. It’s about $10,000 less than the next-level Premium with the main differences including a titanium exhaust system, noise cancellation and sound enhancement systems, and a 11-speaker Bose sound system in the cabin.

Track Edition: limited availability

The limited edition GT-R Track Edition builds on the flagship NISMO model and designed to deliver a higher level of performance than the Pure and Premium. Priced in the middle at $130K, the Track Edition is in its second year with limited availability.

However, all three of these do get the same DOHC 24-valve V6 power train cranking out 565-hp and 467 lb-ft of torque, paired to a dual-clutch sequential 6-speed transmission, with of course, the GT-R’s all-wheel drive system.

2018 GT-R NISMO

In a world of its own is the perfectly-balanced 2018 GT-R NISMO – a 600-hp track star featuring several motorsports-inspired technologies to enhance the car’s performance through optimized aerodynamics, suspension and powertrain. Aside from the $175K+ price tag, the fact that the GT-R NISMO is available in very limited numbers will keep this model out of reach for most who can afford.

Learn more at Nissan USA (GT-R) and Nissan Canada (GT-R)

