2018 mercedes-benz e400 4matic coupe review

Redesigned and all-new for 2018 with cleaner looks, improved handling, and more tech, the E400 Coupe now joins the Mercedes-Benz E-Class family

Following the lead of the new E-Class sedan and wagon, Mercedes-Benz adds a new coupe version to the lineup for consumers looking for something a little more sleek and sportier. Based on the sedan platform, the all-new 2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 Coupe, including the 4MATIC version pictured here, will still fit four passengers quite comfortably for those longer journeys but in a 2-door, grand tourer guise that’s been totally transformed, both inside and out.

2018 E400 Coupe: The best 2-door option?

As far as the Mercedes-Benz coupe lineup goes, the new 2018 E400 Coupe sits somewhere in the middle, nestled between the German automaker’s entry-level 2018 CLA Coupe (starting at US$32,700 / C$35,700) and the otherworldly, 577-hp 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT (US$112,400) on the other, isolated end of the spectrum.

Hence, the E400 Coupe offers perhaps the best, well-rounded 2-door option offering consumers all of the technology, performance, and comfort that goes beyond the C-Class Coupe but without having to step up the the more costly CLS Coupe or S-Class Coupe, which both add around $20k and $60k, respectively, to the E400’s price tag. Ultimately, the all-new E400 kickstarts and hopefully rejuvenates a somewhat stagnant luxury 2-door segment as of late.

Power, Performance, and Handling: 329-hp V6 Turbo and New Suspension

Under the hood

Powering all three grand tourer flavours — the E400 Coupe, E400 4MATIC Coupe (as tested), and E400 Cabriolet — is a 3.0L V6 biturbo engine that proves to offer both power and efficiency; all three trims get the same 329-hp and 354 lb.ft. of torque, with the only marginal difference: the E400 Coupe will hit 0-60 in 5.2-seconds versus the 4MATIC at 5.5-seconds. But hey, when you can hit a 130-mph top speed in any of them, nobody’s counting milliseconds.

Both the E400 and E400 4MATIC Coupes are equipped as standard with the 9G-TRONIC nine-speed automatic transmission, allowing faster gearshifts paired to lower engine speeds to help reduce noise while increasing efficiency.

On the road: Driving Impressions

Frankly, in terms of driving dynamics and handling for everyday driving, there isn’t much to complain about with the luxury 2018 E400 4MATIC. Highway driving is comfortable with enough torque when needed, while city and suburban driving is just as effortless, combining sports car handling without compromising the comfort.

5 Drive Modes

Plus, you’ve got 5 drive modes (Drive Select): “Comfort,” “ECO,” “Sport,” “Sport +” and “Individual” to really tweak your preferences. Individual is very granular and perhaps overkill for most; but toggling between Comfort/Eco and Sport offers a huge, necessary disparity when going from neighbourhood stroll to highway exit ramp, opening up that throttle while stiffening the footwork.

New Suspension:

The suspension on this all-new coupe is new and features a standard lowered suspension setup with selective damping. And to step things up further, the new E-Class Coupe can be equipped with multi-chamber air suspension, dubbed in true Mercedes-Benz fashion, the AIR BODY CONTROL suspension system.

Nobody is getting air (we hope) nor is your body being controlled (we hope?), but the advantages of this system include the three chambers of different sizes in the spring struts of the rear axle and two in the spring struts of the front axle making it possible to control the hardness of the suspension in three stages. Hence, the occupants enjoy a soft basic suspension, along with the secure feeling of good handling stability at higher speeds.

Exterior Styling: Cleaner, Lower Look

Compared to the outgoing 2017, the new 2018 E400 Coupe looks more slender and sophisticated with streamlined elements. The significantly larger footprint compared with the previous model is also to the benefit of passengers with extra spaciousness and comfort. They profit especially in terms of rear legroom, front and rear shoulder room as well as rear headroom. But curbside, this all translates to a more lower, wider, and sportier stance — something that’s been missing amongst the luxury coupes lately across the majority of brands, but coming around now as we begin to see more refreshes and all-new versions being introduced. Overall, the all-new E400 Coupe is now longer in length, wider, gets a wider wheelbase, and despite a very slightly raised roofline still retains a lowered appearance all compared to outgoing model.

New Styling Features

The new AMG front apron with chrome trim is less pronounced and more linear than the 2017’s protruding version. The sport air intakes flanking the new diamond-pattern front grill with chrome pins appear smaller and look sharper with the dual louvres. The side mirrors are relocated to the beltline and the sidewindows look frameless without b-pillars for a more fluid, sportier look.

What really sets the new 2018 E400 Coupe apart from last year is the cleaner, redesigned rear treatment, particularly with the new LED taillights that appear much thinner and longer compared to the bigger, bulkier look of last year. The rear trunk lid sweeps down now for a true coupe, fastback look and the license plate sites lower as well. The dual tailpipe trim elements look the same but the new AMG rear apron with chrome trim, again, looks cleaner and less invasive than the 2017 E400 Coupe. Canadians also get the rear bumperettes not standard in the US.

The LED lights, AMG exterior styling, and heated and power folding side mirrors are all standard. Plus, the 18-inch AMG 5-spoke wheels.

2018 E400 4MATIC Coupe Interior

The cabin and front cockpit of the new E400 Coupe is significantly different from last year — and in all the right ways. The design overall is more flowing and fitted: the centre stack now finds four, round vents versus the dual square versions; and gone are the plethora of buttons in this area in lieu of a cleaner layout that adds an analog clock for a more sophisticated look; and gone is the smaller screen replaced by a standard 12.3-inch high-resolution COMAND display. The redesigned sport steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather now gets touchpad controls as well. Driver front-and-centre and unique to this segment is an optional 12.3-inch widescreen instrument cluster that’s merged under a single lens to produce a widescreen cockpit that appears to float in space.

The interior is all standard leather and available in a few configurations, from the black on black to the classic red with black accents, with some lighter and browner option in the mix for a more classic feel. Upgrades include Nappa leather and the fancier designo if good old luxury hide isn’t enough.

Interior Standard Features

In addition to the standard 12.3-inch media display, the 2018 E400 Coupe comes equipped with a long list of inclusions, including keyless start, AMG interior lighting, heated power adjustable front seats with memory, the COMMAND online navigation with Touchpad, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone integration, and a panoramic sunroof, to list the main things.

For safety standards, a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, and active park assist, to name a few, are also included at base.

And for the convertible fans, the E400 Cabriolet comes standard with AIRCAP and AIRSCARF to keep your head nice a warm when the top’s down for those chillier drives.

More Technology

As technology and our tastes continue to advance at rapid rates, so do all the new vehicles hitting the market — with every refresh and all-new redesigns, we’re beginning to see car cockpits fitted with more convenience features than ever before. From Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration to driver assist features making everyday driving almost an effortless affair as we move closer to autonomous vehicles.

And the 2018 E400 Coupe is no exception. Not only is it significantly more intelligent than its predecessor, Mercedes-Benz feels they’ve created their most intelligent sedan to date with the new E-Class lineup.

Perhaps the most significant tech addition to the 2018 E-Class is DRIVE PILOT — a system representing Mercedes-Benz’s next step along the road to semi-autonomous driving that will keep the E400 Coupe at the correct distance behind vehicles in front on all types of road. In addition, and for the first time, can also automatically follow them at a speed of up to 130 mph.

Takeaway

The redesigned 2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 4MATIC Coupe finds all the new and updated technology you’d expect from an all-new luxury vehicle, from cabin features to safety assist systems. But with wider dimensions compared to the outgoing model, the new coupe certainly looks better too with it’s cleaner styling cues and lower, meaner stance. Add improved driving dynamics via the updated suspension, the new E400 Coupe 4MATIC is perhaps the best overall choice amongst the entire Mercedes-Benz coupe lineup when it comes to price and features. Then again, you could always go for the Mercedes-AMG GT, or better yet, this special edition:

Learn more:

US: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 4MATIC Coupe

Canada: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 4MATIC Coupe