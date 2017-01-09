Mercedes-AMG Celebrates 50 Years with the New GT C Edition 50

New 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50 adds Coupe to the Roadster Offering
Turning 50 years old is a big deal. So to celebrate Mercedes-AMG’s 50th anniversary, the German performance gurus are showing some love to their AMG GT family of vehicles, introducing the new 2018 AMG GT Coupe; plus a refresh to the rest of the lineup.
Currently, you can get behind the wheel of AMG GT C Roadster, but with the new Coupe offering — which will initially be available exclusively as a special Edition 50 model — the new Mercedes-AMG GT C sits between AMG GT S and AMG GT R, offering even more variety for anyone who enjoys a 4.0L V8 powered rocket with 467-hp. This puts the AMG GT lineup to 7 offerings in total, if you’re counting. In addition, the new models are identifiable by the distinctive Panamericana grille, which is now a feature of all AMG GT models.
To learn more view the comparison chart below, or visit Mercedes-AMG GT
2018 AMG GT technical data at a glance:
|
|Mercedes-AMG GT
|Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster
|Mercedes-AMG GT S
|Engine
|4.0-litre V8 with twin turbochargers and direct injection
|4.0-litre V8 with twin turbochargers and direct injection
|4.0-litre V8 with twin turbochargers and direct injection
|Displacement
|3982 cc
|3982 cc
|3982 cc
|Output
|350 kW (476 hp) at 6000 rpm
|350 kW (476 hp) at 6000 rpm
|384 kW (522 hp) at 6250 rpm
|Max. torque
|630 Nm at 1700-5000 rpm
|630 Nm at 1700-5000 rpm
|670 Nm at 1800-5000 rpm
|Combined fuel consumption
|9.6-9.3 l/100 km
|9,6-9.4 l/100 km
|9.6-9.4 l/100 km
|Combined CO2 emissions
|224-216 g/km
|224-219 g/km
|224-219 g/km
|Efficiency class
|G
|G
|G
|Weight (DIN/EC)
|1540 kg*/1615 kg**
|1595 kg*/1670 kg**
|1570 kg*/ 1645 kg**
|Acceleration 0-100 km/h
|4.0 s
|4.0 s
|3.8 s
|Top speed
|304 km/h
|302 km/h
|310 km/h
|Rear-axle limited-slip differential
|Mechanical
|Mechanical
|Electronically controlled
|Suspension
|AMG sports suspension
|AMG sports suspension
|AMG RIDE CONTROL sports suspension with adaptive adjustable damping
|Wheels front / rear
|9.0 J x 19 / 11.0 J x 19
|9.0 J x 19 / 11.0 J x 19
|9.0 J x 19 / 11.0 J x 20
|Tyres front / rear
|255/35 R 19 / 295/35 R 19
|255/35 R 19 / 295/35 R 19
|265/35 R19 / 295/30 R 20
|Brake discs front/rear
|360 mm/360 mm
|360 mm/360 mm
|390 mm/360 mm
|Drive programs
|Four: C, S, S+, I
|Four: C, S, S+, I
|Five: C, S, S+, I, RACE
