Mercedes-AMG Celebrates 50 Years with the New GT C Edition 50

New 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50 adds Coupe to the Roadster Offering

Turning 50 years old is a big deal. So to celebrate Mercedes-AMG’s 50th anniversary, the German performance gurus are showing some love to their AMG GT family of vehicles, introducing the new 2018 AMG GT Coupe; plus a refresh to the rest of the lineup.

Currently, you can get behind the wheel of AMG GT C Roadster, but with the new Coupe offering — which will initially be available exclusively as a special Edition 50 model — the new Mercedes-AMG GT C sits between AMG GT S and AMG GT R, offering even more variety for anyone who enjoys a 4.0L V8 powered rocket with 467-hp. This puts the AMG GT lineup to 7 offerings in total, if you’re counting. In addition, the new models are identifiable by the distinctive Panamericana grille, which is now a feature of all AMG GT models.

To learn more view the comparison chart below, or visit Mercedes-AMG GT

2018 AMG GT technical data at a glance: