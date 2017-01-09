 Mercedes-AMG Celebrates 50 Years with the New GT C Edition 50

by News, Special EditionPhotos by Mercedes-AMG

Turning 50 years old is a big deal. So to celebrate Mercedes-AMG’s 50th anniversary, the German performance gurus are showing some love to their AMG GT family of vehicles, introducing the new 2018 AMG GT Coupe; plus a refresh to the rest of the lineup.

Also Read: 2017 Mercedes AMG C63 Coupe is Sportiest C-Class Ever

Currently, you can get behind the wheel of AMG GT C Roadster, but with the new Coupe offering — which will initially be available exclusively as a special Edition 50 model — the new Mercedes-AMG GT C sits between AMG GT S and AMG GT R, offering even more variety for anyone who enjoys a 4.0L V8 powered rocket with 467-hp. This puts the AMG GT lineup to 7 offerings in total, if you’re counting. In addition, the new models are identifiable by the distinctive Panamericana grille, which is now a feature of all AMG GT models.

To learn more view the comparison chart below, or visit Mercedes-AMG GT

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50

2018 AMG GT technical data at a glance:

 

 

 Mercedes-AMG GT Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster Mercedes-AMG GT S
Engine 4.0-litre V8 with twin turbochargers and direct injection 4.0-litre V8 with twin turbochargers and direct injection 4.0-litre V8 with twin turbochargers and direct injection
Displacement 3982 cc 3982 cc 3982 cc
Output 350 kW (476 hp) at 6000 rpm 350 kW (476 hp) at 6000 rpm 384 kW (522 hp) at 6250 rpm
Max. torque 630 Nm at 1700-5000 rpm 630 Nm at 1700-5000 rpm 670 Nm at 1800-5000 rpm
Combined fuel consumption 9.6-9.3 l/100 km 9,6-9.4 l/100 km 9.6-9.4 l/100 km
Combined CO2 emissions 224-216 g/km 224-219 g/km 224-219 g/km
Efficiency class G G G
Weight (DIN/EC) 1540 kg*/1615 kg** 1595 kg*/1670 kg** 1570 kg*/ 1645 kg**
Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4.0 s 4.0 s 3.8 s
Top speed 304 km/h 302 km/h 310 km/h
Rear-axle limited-slip differential Mechanical Mechanical Electronically controlled
Suspension AMG sports suspension AMG sports suspension AMG RIDE CONTROL sports suspension with adaptive adjustable damping
Wheels front / rear 9.0 J x 19 / 11.0 J x 19 9.0 J x 19 / 11.0 J x 19 9.0 J x 19 / 11.0 J x 20
Tyres front / rear 255/35 R 19 / 295/35 R 19 255/35 R 19 / 295/35 R 19 265/35 R19 / 295/30 R 20

 
Brake discs front/rear 360 mm/360 mm 360 mm/360 mm 390 mm/360 mm
Drive programs Four: C, S, S+, I Four: C, S, S+, I Five: C, S, S+, I, RACE

