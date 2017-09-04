 2018 Mercedes-AMG G 63 and Mercedes-AMG G 65 Exclusive Editions

Mercedes-AMG G 63 und Mercedes-AMG G 65: Exclusive Edition
2018 Mercedes-AMG G 63 and Mercedes-AMG G 65 Exclusive Editions Revealed

by Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz News, Overland

Fans of the G Wagon looking for something even more off-the-beaten-path now have the option of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 and Mercedes-AMG G 65 Exclusive Editions — limited production versions of the iconic off-roader which both receive a higher dose of styling and interior upgrades, including the AMG monza grey magno matt paint for these Exclusive Editions.

G 63 and G 65 Exclusive Edition Features

Both G-Class wagons boast capable power under the hood, but if the G 63’s V8 isn’t enough then the V12-powered G 65 will be the go-to. With these exclusive packagings, the former rolls on 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels painted matt black with a high-sheen finish, while the G 65  gets the ceramically polished light-alloy wheels in a 5-twin-spoke design. Not good enough? Both versions have an available 21-inch wheel upgrade option with 5-twin-spoke light-alloys in black with high-sheen rim flanges, and side rub strips with inserts in carbon-fibre look.

Also check out: Chat With Mike Horn: Exploring the Globe in a G-Wagon

Inside, the instrument panel sports two-tone leather-trimmed treatment and AMG sport seats with two-tone leather upholstery available in six colours configurations. The seats and door panels get a diamond pattern with an optional AMG carbon-fibre or black designo piano lacquer trim to step things up. Other options available include the designo manufaktur range include red designo seat belts, leather-trimmed grab handles in the headliner and a two-tone AMG Performance steering wheel matching the seat colours.

2018 Mercedes-AMG G 63 and G 65 Exclusive Edition Price and Availability

The G 63 will sell for 163.125,20 euros, while the G 65 is priced significantly higher at 287.658,70 euros. This works out to roughly $194,400 US and $342,600 US, respectively. The Exclusive Edition versions of these wagons are now available. 

For more, both the 2018 Mercedes-AMG G 63 and G 65 Exclusive Edition wagons will make their official debuts at the upcoming 67th International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, running September 14-24.

Learn more – G-Class SUV

Mercedes-AMG G 63 und Mercedes-AMG G 65: Exclusive Edition Mercedes-AMG G 63 und Mercedes-AMG G 65: Exclusive Edition

