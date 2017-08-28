 Mazda3 Enters 2018 with More Standard Features: Starts at $18,095 US

2018 Mazda3
Mazda3 Enters 2018 with More Standard Features: Starts at $18,095 US

by Mazda, Mazda News

The compact car segment is a crowded place with popular choices like the Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, and Ford Focus, to name a few, making the choice for a smaller vehicle that much more challenging. For 2018, the Mazda3 is hoping to stay a little more competitive amongst the group by offering more standard features. From more safety to the entry-level model, a bigger engine as standard in the mid-level Touring, and more features without having to pay for another package in the top-end Grand Touring 2018 Mazda3.

2018 Mazda3 Standard Features: What’s New

Smart City Brake Support

The 2018 Mazda3 small sedan and five-door hatchback will now offer standard Smart City Brake Support in the entry-level Mazda3 Sport — a feature that supports automatic emergency braking.

2018-mazda-3-sedan-dashboard

Mazda3 Touring gets bigger engine

The power plant for the mid-level 2018 Mazda3 Touring has been beefed up as well with a now standard 184-hp SKYACTIV-G 2.5 engine — the more powerful of the two Mazda3 engine offerings (previously only equipped with the higher level 2017 Mazda3 Touring 2.5 hatchback and Grand Touring models).

Mazda3 Grand Touring Premium Equipment Package adds more features

Compared to the outgoing 2017 Mazda3 Grand Touring, the 2018 model essentially takes two premium packages and combines them into one — so the Premium Equipment Package now offers more, opposed to having to fork out more money for another upgrade. Consumers opting for this one package now get a pivoting Adaptive Front-lighting System, a heated steering wheel, paddle shifters on automatic models, Mazda navigation system, auto-dimming interior mirror with Homelink, High Beam Control, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Smart Brake Support and Traffic Sign Recognition. 

Learn more – 2018 Mazda3

2018 Mazda3 Pricing and Availability

Arriving at dealerships this month, the 2018 Mazda3 will be priced as follows (USD):

Trim

Sedan

Five-Door

Sport 6MT

$18,095

$19,345

Sport 6AT

$19,145

$20,395

• Sport Preferred Equipment Package

$1,000

Touring 6MT

$20,090

$20,840

Touring 6AT

$21,140

$21,890

• Touring BOSE®/Satellite/Moonroof Package

$1,500

$1,500

Grand Touring 6MT

$23,145

$23,895

Grand Touring 6AT

$24,195

$24,945

• Grand Touring Premium Equipment Package

$1,600

$1,600

2018-mazda3-sideview

Comments

