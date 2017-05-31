2018 Limited-Edition Focus RS: The People Spoke, Ford Listened

Only 1500 Units of the 2018 Limited-Edition Focus RS to celebrate the end of run of this generation of hot hatch

It’s always nice when car companies listen to The People — the ones actually buying their products. And Ford has done exactly that, taking to enthusiast forums, Facebook, blogs, social media, following and paying attention to conversations to produce a limited-run Focus RS that finds new colour combos, differentiated interior and exterior styling, and above all, better performance with a new standard mechanical limited-slip differential.

Features of the Limited-Edition Focus RS

Styling: Fan Input

Many of the styling add-ons were a direct result of user requests and suggestions online. Sporting a new gloss black roof and mirror caps, plus a rear spoiler in gloss black, this RS spec comes in either Race Red or that signature Nitrous Blue, rolling on standard 19-inch alloy wheels with blue RS centre caps.

Cabin: RS2 Package is Standard

Inside, this special Focus RS gets the optional RS2 package as standard which is a welcomed addition; including black leather-trimmed RECARO seats with Miko-Dinamica eco-friendly suede microfiber inserts and RS logo, heated front seats with eight-way power driver’s seat, heated steering wheel, heated exterior mirrors and voice-activated navigation system.

Driving Dynamics: Better Handling

Aesthetic upgrades are great, but a limited-edition performance hatch like the Focus RS won’t go far without enhanced driving dynamics. The global Ford Performance team developed a standard mechanical Quaife limited-slip differential for the front axle that further improves Focus RS performance. This limited-edition Focus RS will more easily carry speed through a corner on the track, and allow for maximum acceleration on the way out.

Also check out: 2017 Ford Focus RS Review: The 350-hp Compact Hatchback

The engine is the same 2.3L EcoBoost producing 350-hp, but with this new limited-slip differential, drivers can better tap into the torque that hits each wheel of this RS-spec Focus. And of course, there’s the Focus RS Drive Modes, including the Ford-first Drift Mode to handle track oversteer with more confidence.

Availability and Pricing: Late 2017

US enthusiasts will receive 1,000 units while Canada will get 500; All 1,500 units will hit dealerships late 2017. Pricing hasn’t been announced but we’ll update once we get more info.

Learn more – Ford Focus RS

You’ll Also Like: