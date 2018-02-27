Lexus UX Crossover Teaser Shot Revealed Ahead of Geneva

The new Japanese urban compact crossover will make it’s official debut at next month’s 2018 Geneva Motor Show, but Lexus decided to throw out a little teaser with a proper profile shot – and not an ambiguous ‘outline’ rendering like we usually get.

The all-new Lexus UX will be sit on completely new platform the company says will focus on excellent handling via a more rigid design sporting a lower centre of gravity.

Despite its compact size, the UX flosses a more muscular look from what we see from this photo; from the bold haunches and high beltline to that oversized, in-your-face grill we’re seeing across the Lexus lineup.

We don’t have an interior shot yet but Lexus tells us the cabin combines a highly focused driver’s cockpit with a wide and inviting passenger space. And we’re sure it will be stacked with the latest tech and convenience features today’s urbanites are looking for.

We’ll have info when the Geneva show media day kicks off March 6.