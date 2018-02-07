2018 Lexus RX 450hL Arrives This April Starting at US$50,620

New 2018 3-Row RX Hybrid from Lexus hits dealerships this April priced $1,550 more than the RX 350L AWD model.

The RX lineup, both in 350 and 450 models, offers a broad range for luxury SUV shoppers looking for that third-row; available in FWD, AWD, AWD hybrid, and the burlier Sport trims.

The new 2018 Lexus RX 450hL puts down 308-hp in an AWD hybrid form, priced marginally more at US$1,550 over and above the non-hybrid RX 350L AWD model.

Combining a 3.5L gas engine with two high-torque electric drive motor-generators, the new RX 450hL finds an extended body length measuring 4.3 inches (110 mm) at the rear along with a steeper tailgate window angle than on the two-row models (adds some extra headroom for third-row passengers)

Few other things to keep in mind: the second-row captain’s chairs are now standard in the 450hL, along with leather-trimmed seats, driver seat, side mirror and steering wheel memory. For the first 10 years of ownership, Lexus Enform Safety Connect and Service Connect is complimentary.

Release date and price:

Expect the 2018 RX 450hL to arrive at US Lexus dealerships this spring, slatted for April. The hybrid RX 450hL AWD will start at US$50,620 and the hybrid RX 450hL Luxury AWD at US$54,555.

For the RX 350 shoppers, the non-hybrid RX 350L starts at $47,670 for the FWD and $49,070 for AWD; the RX 350L Luxury FWD at $52,685 and AWD at $54,085.

A US$995 delivery/destination fee is separate.

Learn more about the RX Hybrid lineup here.