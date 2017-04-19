2018 Lexus NX Debuts in Shanghai: Refreshed and Ready

When the all-new, aggressively-styled Lexus NX first debuted just three years ago in 2014, it offered luxury crossover consumers one more option in a sea of compact utility vehicles flooding the market. But consumers are welcoming the wide array of choices, and for 2018, the NX gets a refresh to stay relevant in the game, including updated sportier styling; better driving dynamics via sharper handling performance with a smoother overall ride; and the Lexus Safety System that’s now standard for 2018 NX models.

Exterior

For the 2018 NX, the entire front fascia of the new NX has been refreshed, with the upper portion of the grille and the front bumpers redesigned to more fluidly blend into the hood and front doors, resulting in a sleeker overall shape and excellent aerodynamics. The new NX’s available headlamps with triple projectors are similar to those equipped on the LC luxury coupe and impart the car with a sportier look. Also of note, satin and smoked chrome trim pieces have been applied to the grille treatment in addition to new vertical elements added to the grille’s inner portion.

Interior

The interior of the new NX has also been slightly reworked to exude a sportier nature, a more luxurious feel, and with enhanced control interfaces. Immediately noticeable is the larger available display on the center dashboard, which has grown from seven inches to 10.3 inches. Also, the design of the HVAC control panel has been dramatically simplified by replacing the small section of buttons with four easy-to-operate toggle switches adorned with a tiny “L” on their surface. The analog clock features a cleaner, simpler design than before with an outer ring that’s more pronounced. It has also been slightly enlarged for better readability and now includes satellite control, which automatically adjusts the time in different time zones.

Under the hood

Powering the NX 300—formerly called the NX 200t—will be Lexus’ powerful and fuel-efficient turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4, while the NX 300h’s hybrid drivetrain will continue with a 2.5-liter inline-4 combined with a pair of electric motors, offering customers class-leading power and fuel economy. Both drivetrains offer customers a richer, sportier engine sound and exhaust note that is reproduced through the speakers by Lexus’ Active Sound Control (ASC).

