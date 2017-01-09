Lexus Unveils All-new V6 Powered 415-hp LS Sedan for 2018

Lexus was definitely a disruptor when it introduced the LS 400 almost thirty-years, putting the European premium automakers on notice. Fast forward to today, the Japanese automaker unveiled their newest rendition of the popular LS sedan at the Detroit Auto Show this morning.

Built on the stiff GA-L platform, the 2018 Lexus LS is 35mm longer than the current LS long-wheelbase model; paired to a design that sports a lower profile and length on par with that of a prestige long-wheelbase sedan, to give the new 2018 Lexus LS a stretched, ground-hugging appearance.

And gone is the V8 in lieu of a twin-turbo V6 and 10-speed transmission that propels this rocket 0-60 in a respectable 4.5-seconds backed by 415-hp and 442 lb-ft of torque — undoubtably, a sizeable gain over the current LS model’s V8 version.

