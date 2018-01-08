2018 Lexus LC 500 & LC 500h Hybrid Price and Packages: Under US100k

With a solid 354-horsepower, this Japanese 2-door rocket will propel 0-60 in 4.7 seconds

When the futuristic-looking LC 500 coupe first debuted back in 2016, it certainly turned heads with those jagged lines and aggressive stance. But the first thing anybody cared about was how much will it cost? Inspired by by the LC-LF Concept, the production version of this Lexus rocket looks virtually the same as the pre-production model, and that’s always a good thing for serious buyers who want what they see.

Officially released in 2017 and priced under US$100,000, the LC 500 and its LC 500h hybrid sibling are up against some stiff competition including the BMW 6 Series and Jaguar XF. But from design and looks alone, Lexus’ new flagship 2+2 performance coupe sporting this avant-garde styling sets it apart from the crowd.

The new LC 500 looks sleek but does it offer speed to match? Here’s a review from GlobeDrive that touches on that point.

LC 500 and LC 500h Price and Packages for 2018

Starting Price

Pricing for both models below; curbside, they look the same but powered by completely different powertrains, of course, with the 3.5L V6 hybrid version priced at a bit of a premium compared to the normally aspirated 5.0L V8-powered gas version.

For Canadians, the price disparity between the gasoline LC versus the hybrid is huge – almost a C$20K gap. Is that jump worth it? Depends, how much do you love the environment.

Starting MSRPs at US$92,000 / C$102,100 for the LC 500 and US$96510 / C$118,600 for the LC 500h.

4 Packages

To spruce things up, both LC models are available with 4 packages including: Touring Package, Sport Package, Sport Package with Carbon, and Performance Package with Carbon at the top end.

Touring Package – US$4,000

The entry-level upgrade ramps it up in the seating department with a 2-way passenger seat lumbar, semi-aniline seats, and heated and ventilated front seats. The exterior gets 20” forged wheels while the interior a Mark Levinson audio system, BSM, and IPA.

Sport Package – US$4,000

Adds 20” forged wheels, Alcantara Sport seats to provide greater driver support and grip during dynamic driving, heated and ventilated front seats, 2-way passenger seat lumbar, Lexus Premium Audio, LSD, BSM and IPA.

Sport Package with Carbon – US$7,000

Larger 21” forged wheels Alcantara Sport seats, heated and ventilated front seats, 2-way passenger seat lumbar, LSD, BSM and IPA. Mark Levinson audio system, HUD and Cold Area Package options are also available. And of course, more carbon via Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic composite roof.

Performance Package with Carbon – US$10,000

At around hundred grand, why not fork out an extra ten large for this significant upgrade which adds the Sport Package with Carbon features plus Active Rear Steering, Variable Gear Ratio System (VGRS), Active Rear Spoiler, Alcantara headliner, and Carbon Fiber scuff plates.