The 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante: Up Close with the Record-Breaking Nürburg-King

The King of the ‘Rng 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante Makes Rare Appearance in Vancouver

The Nürburgring is a pretty special place. This 20.81 kilometre ribbon of asphalt and concrete features a demanding layout comprised of 154 turns and high-speed straightaways. The original long track was named the Green Hell, by none other than triple Formula 1 World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart due to the fact that the challenging circuit requires courageous pilots to rocket their cars through the scenic Eiffel forests, a fact that added an element of danger .

With its long history of motorsport history now stretching a remarkable 90 years, the Nürburgring has established itself as a legendary place, but it also plays a very prominent role in the development and marketing of many of the world’s high-performance automobiles. The best of the best from around the world make their way to Nürburg, Germany, on a pretty consistent basis to use the track facility as a dedicated proving ground. The reality is, that posting a phenomenal time at the ‘Ring goes a long way to boost both the image, and sales , of a new model.

Huracán Performante Sets Nürburgring Record

The most recent brand to claim the glorified number one spot is Italian supercar icon Automobili Lamborghini. The company recently revealed the 2018 Huracán Performante to the automotive world at the Geneva International Motor Show; a car that on October 5, 2016 established the blistering time of six minutes, 52.01 seconds establishing a new record for a production automobile. This time displaces the previous title holder, the Porsche 918 Spyder, by an incredible 5 seconds.

Pre-Production Huracán Performante Models Lands at Lamborghini Vancouver

As a marketing follow up, a pair of pre-production cars paid a one-day visit to Canadian soil, one landing in Vancouver, and the other in Toronto.

TractionLife was in attendance at the invite only affair at Lamborghini Vancouver to capture some photos of what we like to refer to as the Nürburg-King, the latest performance offering to be added to the company’s growing catalog of dream machines.

Lambo Power: 5.2L V10 with 640-hp

Beneath its rear deck resides a revised version of Lamborghini’s 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine that features optimized engine fluid dynamics, reduced losses in the air intake, titanium valves and a new exhaust system. With a prodigious 640-hp and 480 lb-ft of torque, this engine represents the most powerful Lamborghini V10 ever produced.

The Performante was penned using the company’s Super Trofeo race cars for inspiration, so it should come as no surprise that its design is graced with an array of vents, air intakes and splitters. The car’s high mounted exhaust and aggressive tail treatment help reveal the true capabilities of this automobile.

Huracán Performante Styling

A number of unique styling elements help set the Huracán Performante apart from its stable mates. The most prominent being the first use of the company’s patented Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) system, an innovative active aerodynamic package incorporating an aggressive rear wing, bold diffuser, and a number of spoiler elements that combine to reduce drag and generate vertical downforce to help the Performante slice its way through turbulence and keep it planted to the road surface both at speed, and under barking. Constructed using naked Forged Composite, the ALA components look both high-tech and menacing.

The bronze manifold gleaming prominently through the viewing glass is also unique to the car, and represents a corporate nod to the heritage of previous special edition engines such as that used in the limited edition Diablo 30th Anniversary Edition (SE30) back in 1993. Unlike that car however, the Huracán Performante is scheduled to be a regular production model. Which is good news. Enjoy.

Learn more – 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante

Technical Specifications: 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante

Layout: All-wheel-drive

Engine: 5.2-litre V10

Horsepower (rpm): 640 @ 8,000

Torque (lb-ft): 442 @ 6,500

Transmission: 7-speed LDF dual-clutch transmission

0-100 (km/h): 2.9 seconds

0-200 (km/h): 8.9 seconds

Terminal Velocity (km/h): 325

Brakes: Ventilated carbon-ceramic discs

Braking performance (100-0 km/h): 31 m

Weight (kg): 1,382

Weight-to-power ratio (kg/hp): 2.15