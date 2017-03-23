 The 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante: Up Close with the Record-Breaking Nürburg-King
Forsake

TractionLife.com

Hit the Road. Play Outside.

2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante
TractionLife Home Page / Culture / Motor Life / The 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante: Up Close with the Record-Breaking Nürburg-King

The 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante: Up Close with the Record-Breaking Nürburg-King

by Motor LifePhotos by Russell Purcell

The King of the ‘Rng 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante Makes Rare Appearance in Vancouver

The Nürburgring is a pretty special place. This 20.81 kilometre ribbon of asphalt and concrete features a demanding layout comprised of  154 turns and  high-speed straightaways.  The original long track was named the Green Hell, by none other than triple Formula 1 World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart due to the fact that the challenging circuit requires courageous pilots to rocket their cars through the scenic Eiffel  forests, a fact that added an element of danger .

With its long history of motorsport history now stretching a remarkable 90 years,  the Nürburgring has established  itself as a legendary place, but it also plays a very prominent role in the development and marketing of many of the world’s high-performance automobiles.  The best of the best from around the world make their way to Nürburg, Germany, on a pretty consistent basis to use the track facility as a dedicated  proving ground.  The reality is, that posting a phenomenal time at the ‘Ring goes a long way to boost both the image, and sales , of a new model.

Huracán Performante Sets Nürburgring Record

The most recent brand to claim the glorified number one spot  is Italian supercar icon Automobili Lamborghini.  The company recently revealed the 2018 Huracán Performante to the automotive world at the Geneva International Motor Show; a car that on October 5, 2016 established the blistering time of  six minutes, 52.01 seconds establishing a new record for a production automobile.  This time displaces the previous title holder, the Porsche 918 Spyder,  by an incredible 5 seconds.

2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante

Pre-Production Huracán Performante Models Lands at Lamborghini Vancouver

As a marketing follow up, a pair of pre-production cars paid a one-day visit to Canadian soil, one landing in Vancouver,  and the other in Toronto.

TractionLife was in attendance at the  invite only affair at Lamborghini Vancouver to capture some photos of what we like to refer to as the Nürburg-King, the latest performance offering  to be added to the company’s growing catalog of dream machines.

Lambo Power: 5.2L V10 with 640-hp

Beneath its rear deck resides a revised version of Lamborghini’s  5.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine that features  optimized engine fluid dynamics, reduced losses in the air intake, titanium valves and a new exhaust system.  With a prodigious 640-hp and 480 lb-ft of torque, this engine represents the most powerful Lamborghini  V10 ever produced.

The Performante was penned using the company’s  Super Trofeo race cars for inspiration, so it should come as no surprise that its design is graced with an array of  vents, air intakes and splitters.  The car’s  high mounted exhaust and aggressive tail treatment help reveal the true capabilities of this automobile.

2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante

Huracán Performante Styling

A number of unique styling elements help set the  Huracán Performante apart from its stable mates. The most prominent being the first use of the company’s patented  Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) system, an innovative active aerodynamic package incorporating an aggressive rear wing, bold diffuser, and a number of spoiler elements that combine to reduce drag and generate vertical downforce to help the Performante slice its way through turbulence and keep it planted to the  road surface both at speed, and under barking.  Constructed using  naked Forged Composite, the ALA components look both high-tech and menacing.

The bronze manifold gleaming  prominently through the  viewing glass is also unique to the car, and represents a corporate nod to the heritage of previous special edition engines such as that used in the  limited edition Diablo 30th Anniversary Edition (SE30) back in 1993. Unlike that car however, the Huracán Performante is scheduled to be a regular production model.  Which is good news. Enjoy.

Learn more – 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante

Technical Specifications: 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante

Layout:  All-wheel-drive

Engine: 5.2-litre V10

Horsepower (rpm):  640 @ 8,000

Torque (lb-ft):  442 @ 6,500

Transmission:  7-speed LDF dual-clutch transmission

0-100 (km/h):  2.9 seconds

0-200 (km/h):  8.9 seconds

Terminal Velocity (km/h):  325

Brakes:  Ventilated carbon-ceramic discs

Braking performance (100-0 km/h):  31 m

Weight (kg):  1,382

Weight-to-power ratio (kg/hp):  2.15

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tagged With: 

Get the goods

We'll send you our email newsletter with the latest. And you're entered into all our contests.

Related Posts

Keep Going

2017 triumph street triple s motorcycle

Motor Life

New Bikes: Triumph Introduces 2017 Street Triple S, R and RS Motorcycles

Sponsored by New trio of motorcycles from Triumph promise to be lighter, more agile, with better handling. Triumph has revealed… Read More »
disintegrating-ii

Motor Life

Disintegrating Part II: Artist Fabian Oefner is Back With More

More exploding cars: artist Fabian Oefner is back with more showcasing Disintegrating Part II Fabian Oefner’s three Disintegrating Car Prints made quite a splash… Read More »
2017 pirelli calendar behind the scenes

Motor Life

Pirelli launches first ever behind-the-scenes site for 2017 Calendar

For over 50 years now, Pirelli’s famous annual calendar showcases the best in world-renowned photographers and models, producing timeless images… Read More »
Brandon Semenuk

Motor Life

Rally Car Driver and Pro Mountain Bike Freerider Brandon Semenuk X 2016 Subaru Crosstrek in New Video

Pro Mountain Freestyle Rider Brandon Semenuk teams up with Subaru Canada for this stellar Vice Versa Video What happens when… Read More »
Confederate-Motorcycles-P51-G2-Combat-Fighter

Motor Life

Confederate Motorcycles builds P51 G2 Combat Fighter

Confederate Motorcycles new Combat Fighter a metaphor for American rebellion in the form of the motorcycle. YOU'LL ALSO LIKE: The Best… Read More »
crankworx jeep 2015

Motor Life

2015 Crankworx Mountain Biking Festival Sponsored by Jeep

Jeep Sponsors the 2015 Crankworx Mountain Biking Festival in Whistler For the fifth consecutive year, Jeep is once again the major automotive… Read More »
lego-ferrari-f40

Motor Life

LEGO announces Ferrari F40 kit

Finally you can own the Ferrari F40 supercar - and it fits in your bedroom The iconic F40 was the… Read More »
lexus-hoverboard

Motor Life

Lexus Creates a Real Hoverboard

Not for sale but hey it's a hoverboard [caption id="attachment_27291" align="alignleft" width="301"] Marty McFly - Not riding the Lexus Hoverboard… Read More »

Subscribe to Our NewsLetter

TractionLife.com is about hitting the road and enjoying life.

Read More About Us